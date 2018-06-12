WSOP - Phil Ivey Cashes After Almost 4 Years

Phil Ivey cashed for the first time in almost 4 years at the recently held $565 Colossus.

At the $565 Colossus event of WSOP, Phil Ivey cashed for the first time in almost 4 years. In a tournament that witnessed 13,070 entries, Phil finished 533rd collecting a minimum cash of $2,048. With 10 WSOP championships to his name, Ivey is the closest contender to Phil Hellmuth’s record of 14 WSOP titles. Hopes are riding high on the 2017 Poker Hall of Famer.

Ivey’s last WSOP payday until the Colossus was the 2014 WSOP Main Event where he claimed $25,756. It was the same year he got his 10th WSOP gold bracelet in $1,500 Eight-Game Mix for $1,67,332.

Just WSOP Out Of Picture

The player claimed to have found better action at the high-stakes cash games in Macau. However, not to forget that Ivey was occupied in challenging the edge sorting issue at the London Supreme Court in 2012 - around the same time he was missing in action from WSOP tournaments. It might be difficult to conclude the real reason behind his missing attendance at the WSOP. But, fans are looking forward to action-packed Ivey at the felts, this year.

Big Wins Except for WSOP

It seems that the American poker legend took a sabbatical only from the WSOP. At least the LK Boutique Challenge and the Triton SHR Montenegro say so. Ivey won the 2015 Aussie Millions for $17,10,854 and $6,04,992 in a Short Deck Hold’em event in Montenegro.

Phil Ivey announced his return to the WSOP arena after his Six Plus Hold’em win this year. Ever since then fans have been waiting for the moment. It wouldn't be wrong to expect all eyes on the $10,00,000 Big One for One Drop where Ivey has confirmed his participation. Looks like it is going to be a treat, Ivey fans have been pining for a long time.