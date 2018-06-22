WSOP- Raghav Bansal And Yudhister Jaswal Enter Day 2 Of Event# 39- $1500 NLH Shootout

India's hopes going far in the Event# 39- $1500 NLH Shootout remains strong with Raghav Bansal and Yudhister Jaswal entering the second day.

With Aditya Agarwal's exit, Raghav Bansal and Yudhister Jaswal enter Day 2

India is optimistic with Raghav Bansal and Yudhister Jaswal who have made it to Day 2 in WSOP Event# 39- $1500 No-Limit Hold'em Shootout. After pros like Aditya Agarwal, Paawan Bansal and Nipun Java returned home, Indian fans are all in for R. Bansal and Jaswal.

Event #39: $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Shootout- Vlad Darie is leading the show with highest chip count.

Event #39: $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em Shootout

$1,500 No-Limit Hold’em Shootout started with 908 participants stacking a prize pool of $12,25,800. The field whittled down to 100 players, after 14 levels of the shootout. Two Indians- Raghav Bansal and Yudhister Jaswal are bracing up for some more action at the Day 2 of this WSOP event. Poker pro-Raghav Bansal has already impressed with his deep run in Event# 21. At the $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em MILLIONAIRE MAKER, Bansal finished 21st for INR 27.86 Lakh.

On the other hand, Hellmuth fans faced disappointment as the 14-time WSOP bracelet winner made the earliest exit.

PokerStars India brand ambassador Muskan Sethi also failed to put up a fight past the opening round.

Few notable players who have entered Day 2-

WSOP Main Event Champion Scott Blumstein,

Thomas Boivin,

Steven Wolansky,

Rep Porter,

Main Event Champion Martin Jacobson,

Matthew Waxman,

Georgios Sotiropoulos,

Arkadiy Tsinis,

Justin Liberto, and

William Kakon.

Top 10 Chip Counts at the End of Day 1

: Vlad Darie - 73,200

2: Alexandru Masek - 72,900

3: Andrew Thompson - 72,600

4: Richard Alati - 72,100

5: Steven Wolansky - 71,900

6: Alexandre Reard - 71,700

7: Zachary Smiley - 71,700

8: Alfredo Pacheco - 71,700

9: Corey Dodd - 71,300

10: James Stahl - 70,700

Indians At Other Events

PokerStars pro-Aditya Agarwal finished 45th place for INR 4.41 Lakh in Event# 37- $1,500 NLHE.

In Event# 34- $1,000 Double Stack, Paawan Bansal landed the 74th place for INR 4.63 Lakh. In the same event, Nipun Java collected INR 3.91 Lakh by securing 87th position.