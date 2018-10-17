WSOPE: Tamir Segal Wins €550 COLOSSUS No-Limit Hold’em For €203,820

The onset of the first event of WSOP Europe marked the biggest victory for Israeli poker pro Tamir Segal who won the €550 COLOSSUS No-Limit Hold’em for €203,820. It took him four hours and a field full of 2991 hopefuls to bag the first gold bracelet of the 2018 World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE).

All About The Colossus

The guaranteed prize pool was slated to be €1,000,000, which was easily surpassed by €435,412 owing to huge participation from players across the globe. The luxurious King’s Casino tucked in the scenic beauty of Rozvadov, Czech Republic is hosting one of the most revered poker events in the world - the WSOPE.

The €550 buy-in COLOSSUS No-Limit Hold’em hosted eight starting flights over a period of 2 days. Finally, it was down to ten players who became a part of the unofficial final table. Some of the most celebrated poker players to participate in this event were Hannes Neurauter, Krasimir Yankov, and Bjorn Bouwmans.

The Final Day

As the day started off with the final table, the first player to leave was Nelio Gatta who jammed his last 12 BB against Segal’s pocket fives. Next player to tank was Bouwmans who finished ninth at the hands of Segal. Krasimir Yankov of Bulgaria was railed at the eighth place when his ace-jack failed against the ace-king of Wyrebski.

Finishing seventh was Flavio Decataldo whose pocket kings couldn’t surpass Segal’s pocket aces. Soon to leave was Francesco Delfoco who lost his ace-ten against the deuces of Segal. Delfcoco collected €38,349 for finishing 6th. The field whittled down to the heads-up round between Polish Wojciech Wyrebski and Israel’s Tamir Segal.

After showing some spectacular hands in the first few rounds of the final table, it was time for Segal to do or die. In the heads-up match, ace-performer Segal locked horns with Day 2 chip leader, Wyrebski. After about twenty minutes and chips changing places, Wyrebski raised with ace-queen and Segal blocked him with his king-ten.

Wyrebski called which duped him when the king appeared on the turn for Segal; the latter improved to get two pairs on the river, winning the tournament hands down. The runner-up also bagged his career-best cash by pocketing €125,966 in prize money.

