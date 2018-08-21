La Pegasus Polo announces All Indian Polo Teams for 2018-19

Highly acclaimed polo-player Dhruv Pal Godarawill be leading the teams as the Captain

As the much-awaited Indian Polo Season for 2018-2019 is about to kick-start, La Pegasus Polo, one of India’s upcoming premier polo establishments founded by renowned businessman and horse-lover, Sanjay Jindal, has announced a new crop and squad.

Highly acclaimed polo-player Dhruv Pal Godarawill be leading the teams as the Captain under the able guidance of Indian Polo veteran, Thakur Lokendra Singh Rathore, who has been appointed as the Coach and Mentor. With these two legends at the helm and a group of highly-talented and motivated polo players, La Pegasus Polo Teams should emerge as a strong contender for the top trophies in the upcoming season.

La Pegasus Polo takes pride in fielding All-Indian Polo Teams bringing together professional polo players with over 200 years of combined polo experience. The teams will start practising in Gurgaon, Haryana, from 20th August, before the start of the polo season from 24th September in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

"It is with great pride and satisfaction, we, at La Pegasus Polo will have the opportunity to participate in the Indian polo season 2018-2019 with an All-Indian Polo Team of distinguished and highly accomplished polo players. It will be our combined privilege to represent La Pegasus Polo with the leadership of Dhruv Pal Godara, the guidance and mentorship of Thakur Lokendra Singh Rathore and each and every team member that will make up our teams, La Pegasus Polo and Haryana, during the various tournaments in the Indian Calendar... Viva La Pegasus Polo and Viva Haryana!", said Sanjay Jindal, Founder of La Pegasus Polo.

Team captain Godara hails from a family of distinguished horsemen and has played the sport for over 20 years now. He has represented India at 4 Polo World Cups and has won all major polo tournaments across the country, including the prestigious IPA Indian Open, 10 times and The Northern Indian Polo Championship. His versatility to play in any position and aggressive stick work will make the La Pegasus Teams a force to reckon with.

Speaking as the team captain, Dhruv Pal Godara said, “It is an honour for me to lead this distinguished group of polo players who are extremely passionate about the sport. Now, with Thakur Lokendra Sir as our guide, I believe the teams are destined for significant achievements, this season.”

Thakur Lokendra Singh Rathore, fondly known as ‘Loku Da’ is India’s first professional polo player and has captained India in 2 Polo World Cups. He has played the sport across four continents and has also served as the National Coach. Under his guidance, La Pegasus Polo Teams aspire to take great strides this season.

On being appointed as the coach and mentor of the team, Rathore said, “La Pegasus Polo is one of the finest professional initiatives in the country today and it gives me immense pleasure to join the squad as the coach and mentor of the team. Dhruv is the perfect captain for the teams and his versatility will add a lot of depth to the squad. I am looking forward to commence pre-season drills with the squad.”

La Pegasus Polo Teams commence their season on the 24th of September at the Cavalry Polo Club in Jaipur, Rajasthan.