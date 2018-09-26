La Pegasus Polo Scales Indian Polo to New Heights, Partners with Asociación Argentina de Polo

New Delhi, 25th September 2018: Indian polo lovers are set to savour an exciting series of 22-Goal Handicap International matches for the first time ever in the history of modern polo. La Pegasus Polo, India’s upcoming premier polo establishment enters into a first-ever partnership with the world’s most successful Polo association -Asociación Argentina de Polo (AAP). This is a first-of-its-kind foray for Argentinian Polo in this part of the world, and at a level of professional polo higher than anything ever witnessed in India.

The collaboration between Asociación Argentina de Polo (AAP) and La Pegasus Polo will present a truly world-class display of polo and lifestyle hospitality in the idyllic settings of some of the finest destinations in the country betweenDecember 2018 and January 2019.

Commenting on this collaboration with La Pegasus Polo,Ambassador of Argentina to India, H.E. Mr. Daniel Chuburu said, “There are several exciting developments taking place in the world of polo. Being world leaders in Polo as a sport, we recognize that the international language of the horse bridges cultures and brings people together on a global scale while strengthening ties with partnering countries. We are happy to associate with La Pegasus Polo and look forward to make this an annual feature in the polo calendar of India and Argentina.”

Global polo icons, including a current +10 goal polo player, will be a part of the visiting Argentinian team. They will be captained by Eduardo Novillo Astrada, the President of the AAP and a renowned sports icon and brand ambassador for leading luxury brands. Speaking about this collaboration, the+8 Goal Polo Player from Argentina, Astrada said, “I am delighted to announce that in cooperation with the Argentine Embassy in India, His Excellency Ambassador Daniel Churubu, His Excellency Counsul General Alejandro Zothner Meyers, The Indian Army, The Indian Polo Association and Sanjay Jindal of La Pegasus Polo and Ess Jay Pegasus Sports Foundation, we will be bringing a +22 Goal Official Argentine Polo Team to play a 3-Match Series in India during December 2018/January 2019. I will be the captain of our team, which includes a current +10 Goal Polo Player. My fellow team mates, my family and our Association are very excited to be visiting the birthplace of modern polo and look forward to an exciting tour of India. We look forward to play with the talented All-Stars La Pegasus Polo India Team, which has some of the finest polo players in India.”

Astrid Munoz, global fashion icon-turned-photographer and wife of Eduardo Novillo Astrada will be accompanying the team and will showcase a rare collection of her unique fashion and polo photos in her first-ever exhibition in India.

Elaborating on La Pegasus Polo’s intent to revive the glory of the sport and on this partnership,Mr. Sanjay Jindal, Founder/Patron of La Pegasus Polo said, “India is the birthplace of polo and La Pegasus Polo is playing a pivotal rolein adapting and evolving the existing infrastructure in India to match international standards by building world-class facilities across the country. We aspire to be the impetus for cultural and sporting ties between nations by engaging in bilateral exchanges with Polo-playing nations, and generating awareness about Indian Polo, globally.

The first of the series in the 2018-19 Indian Polo season will be an All-Stars Argentinian team playing against the All-Stars Indian team. La Pegasus Polo team comprises of leading National PlayersDhruv Pal Godara, Syed Shamsheer Ali, Simran Singh Shergill and the current Commanding Officer of the 61st Cavalry Regiment of the Indian Army,Col. Ravi Rathore, also the secretary of Indian Polo Association (IPA) and Arjuna awardee.The teams will be touring through Royal Rajasthan, starting with Jodhpur and finishing in Delhi NCR.

Additionally, La Pegasus Polo has acquired the largest Private Polo facility in India, located in the NCR region. The center, formerly known as the Gurgaon Polo and Equestrian Club, is located at the foothills of the Aravalli hills and is spread across 300 acres, making it the largest private Polo and Equestrian facility in the country.

Col. Tarun Sirohi Retd,CEO at La Pegasus Polo Center, said “With this acquisition, the Ess Jay Sporting Ventures Private Limited will be expending significant resources to ensure the club is seen as among the top platforms to cultivate interest in equestrian sport for riders, spectators, and sponsors”.

With top class talent to provide structured training programs,La Pegasus Polo Center will host a wide array of facilities, including world-class floodlit riding and polo arenas, frontline technology for evaluation and medical care of players and horses.

About La Pegasus Polo: La Pegasus Polo is born out of the sheer love for the history and tradition of Polo in India. With the vision to rekindle the glorious history of the ‘King of Sports’ in the ‘Land of the Kings’, La Pegasus Polo aims to bridge cultures, while strengthening ties with partnering countries. Attempting to revive interest in this royal sport by showcasing the pure thrill of the game, La Pegasus Polo is playing a vital role in adapting and evolving the existing infrastructure in India to match international standards by building world-class facilities across the country. La Pegasus Polo aspires to be the impetus for cultural and sporting ties between nations by engaging in bilateral exchanges with Polo-playing nations, and generating awareness about Indian Polo, globally. Besides Polo, we will promote and nurture other sports in partnership with leading Indian and global corporates as a part of their CSR initiatives.

About La Pegasus Polo Center:Located in the foothills of the Aravalli hills, the La Pegasus Polo Center is spread across 300 acres and is the largest private Polo and Equestrian facility in the country. With top class talent to provide structured training programs, the center will host a wide array of facilities, including world-class floodlit riding and polo arenas, frontline technology for evaluation and medical care of players and horses. With an aim to be the key destination for polo tourism in the country, the center awaits certification by the Argentine Association of Polo.

