"In India, polo is growing very fast" - Experienced international player Naveen Singh opens up on the growth of polo in India, his journey and more

The sport of polo is experiencing rapid growth in India, with prominent figures like Gaurav Saghal, Simran Shergill, and Naveen Singh becoming household names. The sport is at a critical juncture, with increased interest and the opportunity to capitalize on it and reach the masses.

The sport had representation at the Olympics in 1990 but was removed from the official program after a few editions. However, as it sees a comeback, the growth of polo among a variety of countries is essential.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda on the sidelines of a friendly polo match between Guards Polo Club and La Martina during the Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, Naveen Singh, one of India's most experienced players, opened up on his journey, the growth of the sport and the possibility of a franchise-based league for the sport.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Q: How did you get into the sport initially? How has the journey been?

A: When I was a kid, I saw many good polo players who belonged to the army. My father was in the army as well. So when I asked my father to please let me pursue the sport, he agreed. Then I started riding and playing polo slowly. As I improved, I joined many organizations and have continued playing.

Q: How do you see the growth of polo in India happening over the recent past?

A: I have been playing for the last 10 years. It is tough in the beginning but now it is amazing. In India, polo is growing very fast. We have a lot of new grounds. It is tough to play if you don't have sponsors but now everyone is getting sponsors, there are so many of them nowadays.

Q: Do you see a franchise-based league for polo coming up in the near future? How would that work out?

A: Yeah, we are planning to organize something like the arena polo which we have played. This is a good platform. But it will take time. We need horses for this sport, we need proper grounds. So it's not easy but maybe in the future, there could be a good scope. I love this sport and I am going to continue to give it my all in this.