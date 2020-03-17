Polo Match Finals - Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy (8 Goal)

Team Los Polistas and Team DB Reality Achievers competed against each other in a hard fought match.

Team DB Reality Achievers won a hard fought match.

Team Los Polistas and Team DB Reality Achievers competed against each other in a hard fought match with the latter emerging as winners

The finals of the Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy tournament were held today at the prestigious Amateur Riders’ Club polo grounds, Mahalaxmi race course where finalists, Team Los Polistas and Team DB Reality Achievers competed against each other in a hard fought match.

The match was tied in the dying moments leaving the audience in a nail biting finish where both the teams gave a fiery performance ending with DB Reality Achievers winning in the extra time of the last chukkar with a golden goal by Ravinder Mang Indian Army Service Corps.

Star player of Los Polistas and President of the ARC, Mr. Shyam Mehta, who scored 2 out of 5 goals says,

“We are really glad to have fabulous teams like V-Polo, Madon Polo and Piramal Sphiro playing in this tournament. This was clearly one of the best matches of this polo season.”

The polo game was attended only by a few ARC members, players and their friends and family, bearing in mind the state protocols and health and safety measures for the Covid-19 virus outbreak.