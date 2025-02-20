10 K-pop b-sides that have achieved Perfect All-Kill

B-side K-pop tracks, also considered as the bonus tracks of an album, might not be the main songs but they can sometimes garner enough attention to achieve a Perfect All-Kill or PAK. A PAK is when a song reaches number one on the daily, and weekly components of iChart, a music chart aggregator operated by the Instiz Corporation.

Ad

The iChart aggregates the rankings of major music streaming services in South Korea such as Melon, Genie, Bugs!, Vibe, Flo, and YouTube Music.

Several K-pop B-side tracks from groups like NewJeans (Ditto), BIGBANG (Let's Not Fall In Love), and more have successfully achieved the Perfect All-Kill score.

Here is a list of 10 K-pop B-side tracks that have outperformed the main tracks and achieved Perfect All-Kill.

Through The Night, FATE, and 8 other K-pop B-side tracks with a Perfect All-Kill Score

1) I AM THE BEST by 2NE1

Ad

Ad

Released in 2011 through 2NE1's self-titled mini-album, I AM THE BEST is one of the most popular songs in K-pop history. Originally a B-side, the song is an electronic-pop track combining Middle Eastern and hip-hop elements.

It received a Perfect All-Kill soon after its release, defining 2NE1 as one of the most influential girl groups of that time.

2) FATE by (G)-IDLE

Originating from their album '2,' FATE became popular among K-pop fans because of its catchy melody and nostalgic essence. It is a pop-punk song but beautifully allows the girl group to showcase their vocal range.

Ad

3) Love Wins All by IU

Ad

Released last year for the album The Winning, this romantic track is one of the many hits by IU that has achieved PAK. Popular for her honey-like voice, IU again proved her dominance in Korean ballads with Love Wins All. The song is a calming ballad with impeccable lyrics. Its music video features IU alongside BTS member V.

4) HAPPY by DAY6

Six months after its release, DAY6's HAPPY reached number 1 on the Melon charts and subsequently got the Perfect All-Kill in September 2024. Belonging to the album 'Fourever,' HAPPY is a Korean rock track.

Ad

5) Ditto by NewJeans

NewJeans has always dropped bangers since their debut in 2022. Ditto is from the girl group's album OMG. The superhit B-side song has influences of electronic, house, breakbeat, and UK garage beats.

6) Kitsch by IVE

Another K-pop girl group known for releasing masterpieces is IVE. Kitsch was recorded for IVE's first studio album I've IVE. It was released as the album's pre-release single on March 27, 2023. It debuted at number one on the Circle Digital Chart.

Ad

7) Through The Night by IU

Through The Night was released via IU's fourth album, Palette. The song holds a delicate rhythm and is about someone missing their lover. The 2017 hit is written by IU and composed by Kim Je-Hwi and Kim Hee-Won.

8) Let's Not Fall In Love by BIGBANG

Released in 2015 for their album 'E,' Let's Not Fall In Love by BIGBANG focuses on the hesitation and fear that comes with falling in love. The song holds a melancholic theme supported by the group's rich vocals. The song became a fan-favorite among Korean netizens, garnering a PAK immediately.

Ad

9) That XX by G-DRAGON

G-DRAGON, a member of BIGBANG and one of the most celebrated K-pop artists, has to be on this list. That XX by G-DRAGON is a B-side track released in 2013 for his album One of a Kind. The song is about heartbreak and betrayal in a relationship.

10) LOSER by BIGBANG

Ad

Loser is from BIGBANG's 2016 album MADE. This B-side track outshone the title track and won millions of hearts with its vulnerable lyrics about the struggles in life.

While it is tough for B-side tracks to achieve a PAK, many of them have become globally popular. From ENHYPEN's Polaroid Love to SEVENTEEN's March, several other K-pop B-side tracks have successfully made it to charts and fans' hearts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback