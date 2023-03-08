1000-lb Best Friends season 2 finale release date, time, and plot

Wednesday nights are all the more entertaining for viewers owing to TLC's popular reality TV series titled 1000-lb Best Friends. Fans are excited to learn more about the friends' journey as season 2 of the popular show is all set to return for its grand finale in less than a day's time.

Episode 10 of 1000-lb Best Friends will be released on Wednesday night, March 8, 2023, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT only on TLC. For viewers who lack access to a cable connection, they can stream the episode live as it airs via YouTube TV with their login credentials.

According to a press release from the network, the official description for season 2 reads,

"The four women are always searching for new and unique ways to push themselves, and each other, physically and mentally. From participating in a 5k to roller skating to bra shopping and a trip to a wellness retreat, this feisty foursome will try anything in their quest for weight loss. Through the meltdowns to the glow-ups and everything in between, they always strive to stick together as BFFs."

Episode 10 of 1000-lb Best Friends season 2 will be released only on TLC. As of now, there has been no information regarding the renewal of the series for season 3.

The finale of 1000-lb Best Friends will see Meghan get cold feet on her wedding day

Titled Thick Line Between Love and Weight, the official synopsis for episode 10 of 1000-lb Best Friends reads,

"It's Meghan and Jon's wedding day; when she gets cold feet, she leans toward leaving Jon at the altar; Tina and Ashely are getting bariatric surgery on the same day; while Ashely is under the knife, Tina refuses to show up for her operation."

Prior to the release of the episode, TLC released a sneak peek of the same on social media, teasing fans with what to expect from the forthcoming season finale. The clip opens up with the ladies getting ready for Meghan's wedding, and Ashley asks Meghan what's going on, to which she replies,

"I am freaking out because I need someone who is going to change with me. Instead, I’m afraid that if I walk down that aisle, he’s going to feel like he doesn’t need to try or put the effort in anymore."

During her confessional, she tells the camera,

"This is a fairy tale wedding, but I almost want to run away."

In the end, Meghan tells her friends that she cannot do this or go ahead with the wedding. The clip ends with a cliffhanger that leaves fans guessing whether Meghan and Jon will walk down the aisle and say "I do" or not.

Planned to be a fairytale-themed wedding, the episode preview showcased all the guests and family members dressed according to the theme. To find out if Meghan gets married, stay tuned for the season finale that will air only on TLC.

1000-lb Best Friends season 2 will air on Wednesday night, March 8, at 10 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

