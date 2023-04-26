1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed on HBO: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

HBO recently released a trailer for their upcoming documentary, 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, which explores the lives of people who have mixed racial and cultural backgrounds. The documentary premieres on May 02, 2023, at 8 PM EST, on HBO Max.

The documentary is directed by filmmaker and producer Tala Hadid and produced by award-winning producer Jason Blum. 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed focuses on the stories of individuals from diverse backgrounds, who share their experiences of navigating a world that is often shaped by race and ethnicity.

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed explores the theme of ''third culture kids'' and more

1000% Me: Growing up mixed highlights the challenges individuals have faced in finding a sense of belonging and identity, as well as the unique perspectives and insights they bring to the table.

The documentary features interviews with a range of individuals, from artists and activists to athletes and business leaders. Each of these individuals share their personal story of growing up mixed, and the impact it has had on their lives and careers.

One of the key themes explored in the documentary is the concept of "third culture kids." These are individuals who have grown up in a culture that is different from their parents' or grandparents' and have developed a unique perspective on the world as a result. The documentary delves into the challenges and opportunities that come with being a third culture kid, and how these experiences can shape a person's worldview and sense of identity.

Another important theme explored is the idea of intersectionality and how individuals can experience discrimination and oppression in multiple ways, based on factors such as race, gender, sexuality, and class. The documentary highlights the ways in which individuals who are of mixed race or ethnicity can experience a unique form of intersectionality and the challenges they face in navigating these different identities and experiences.

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed also explores the impact of globalization and technology on identity formation. As the world becomes more interconnected, individuals are increasingly exposed to different cultures and ways of life. This can be both a blessing and a curse, as individuals struggle to navigate the complex landscape of identity formation in a rapidly changing world.

The documentary is an important contribution to the ongoing conversation about race, ethnicity, and identity in the United States and around the world and provides a platform for individuals to share their stories and experiences. For viewers, it can help them gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities that come with being mixed race or ethnicity.

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed: An upcoming revolutionary story

The release of 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed is timely, as it comes at a time when discussions about race and identity are more important than ever. The film provides a valuable opportunity for viewers to engage in these conversations, and to learn from the experiences of others.

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed premieres on HBO on May 02, 2023. The documentary will be available to stream on the HBO Max platform, and on DVD and Blu-ray in the coming months.

If you're interested in learning more about the experiences of mixed-race individuals, this is a must-see documentary that is sure to leave a lasting impact.

