"19 isn't minor": Fans defend Twenty-Five Twenty-One after show comes under fire for romanticizing relationship with a minor

Twenty-Five Twenty-One is under fire again for romanticizing the relationship between an adult and a minor. Netizens believe that it is not right to show a relationship between a high school student and an adult man, while fans of the show have come forward to indicate that the criticism is not fair. In fact, many have stated that anyone of age 19 is not a minor.

The show, starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri, is about the life of a 19-year-old high-school girl who meets a drop-out college student at an opportune moment in her life. The show depicts the two supporting each other through big decisions and tough hurdles.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One introduces them as friends first, but in episode 9, Ye-jin, played by Nam Joo-hyuk, confesses his love for Hee-do, played by Kim Tae-ri. In episode 10, Hee-do looks at him in wonder and clearly states that her feelings for him are not as deep as his. Towards the end, Ye-jin's conversation with Hee-do is about how his feelings are his, and that they wouldn't intrude in their unlabeled relationship.

Netizens take offense to the final scene in Twenty-Five Twenty-One episode 10

Viewers expressed comments ranging between, "The production team should have reconsidered the scene as the media has an impact" and "I feel uncomfortable, depicting a mutual love with a minor who still wears a school uniform."

Some even questioned, "Why couldn't the show wait until after Kim Tae-Ri graduates for a scene like this?"

Fans of the show defend Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Fans of the show, however, disagree on the opinions shared by netizens. Many said that the show depicts a relationship between a high-school student about to graduate and a college student who had to drop out due to personal circumstances.

Many fans also blamed the netizens for not paying enough attention to the show as Hee-do had clearly stated that her feelings for him were not the same.

It must be noted that so far, tvN, the broadcast channel which airs the show every Saturday and Sunday, has not responded to the negative criticism. The next episode of the show is scheduled to air on March 19.

