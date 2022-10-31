Create

20 K-pop events that have been postponed or canceled due to the Itaewon tragedy

Modified Oct 31, 2022 05:56 PM IST
The aftermath of the Itaewon tragedy (Image via Twitter/Kpop_Herald)
South Korea has entered a period of mourning due to the Itaewon tragedy that took place on October 29. Many K-pop events such as halloween parties and tv show appearances have been postponed as a sign of respect for the victims and families of those who have suffered.

On October 29, 2022, Seoul was busy celebrating Halloween after experiencing strict restrictions for the past two years due to Covid-19. Over 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon, a well-known party district, to celebrate the spooky festival. Things turned awry due to poor crowd control and the lack of police officers to manage citizens in the area. Eventually, a crowd crush occured.

More than 150 people, including foreign nationals, have died due to the overcrowding surge in the Itaewon tragedy and over 140 people have been injured and hospitalized. Countless families are still unable to reach out to their loved ones who were last seen in Itaewon. To mourn the lives lost, the South Korean government announced a national period of mourning until November 5.

In keeping with this directive, many K-pop idols and broadcast stations have postponed and even canceled their tours, fan meetings, shows, broadcast programs, and much more. The following are some of the events that have been canceled in light of the Itaewon tragedy.

K-pop events that were canceled and postponed due to the Itaewon tragedy: Fan meetings, comebacks, and more

1) SM Entertainment's Halloween Party - Canceled

SM has officially canceled the “SMTOWN WONDERLAND” Halloween party due to the Itaewon tragedy.thank you for your understanding and your support to the families of the victims, to all those who experienced this accident.please take care all of you. #SMTOWN_HALLOWEEN https://t.co/Uef8GRkAII

2) ABYSS Company Ghost Talk event - Canceled

[NOTICE]This is Abyss Company.The October 31st release of the 'Abyss Company Ghost Talk' has been cancelled. We ask for the understanding of all the fans who have been waiting. twitter.com/ABYSS_COMPANY/…

3) 2022 Busan One Asia Festival K-pop Concert - Canceled

🚨 NOTICEFollowing the tragedy at Itaewon, the 2022 Busan One Asia Festival has been canceled in observance of the national mourning period.Refund information can be found below ⬇️🔗: instagram.com/p/CkUg0GuJvsU/…Our thoughts are with the victims & affected families at this time. https://t.co/Z8ORpxK0RG

4) THE BOYZ's schedule for October 31 - Canceled

content that was scheduled to be uploaded on october 31th has been canceled most likely due to the itaewon tragedy 🙏@WE_THE_BOYZ twitter.com/ist_theboyz/st…

5) TO1's appearance on SBS' Love FM - Canceled

[#Notice]금일 출연 예정이었던 SBS 러브 FM 윤수현의 천태만상 공개방송이 취소되었습니다. 팬 여러분들의 양해 부탁드립니다.#TO1 #티오원
@6ItzKazy9 @jjeong_fairy @TO1_offcl The broadcast of SBS Love FM was cancelled.

6) SF9 Dawon's Halloween event - Canceled

dawon halloween vlive have been cancelled due to what happening in. itaewon. it’s a good decision after all. thoughts and prayers are with the victim 🫶🏼🙏🏻 twitter.com/sf9_fanclub/st…

7) INFINTE Sungjong's first fan meeting in 13 years in Seoul - Canceled

Hello, we are SPK Entertainment.I'll let you know about the details of today's Lee Sung Jong fan meeting.The best dresser that was supposed to proceed today has been temporarily put on hold.#인피니트 #이성종 #성종 twitter.com/leeseongjong/s…

8) TXT's Eternally Dance Practice (Halloween themed video) - Canceled

NOTICE | 221030@TXT_members 'Eternally" Dance Practice scheduled to be released on October 31st has been cancelled. They ask for the understanding of the fans.#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER twitter.com/TXT_bighit/sta…

9) Running Man episode with BTS' Jin - Postponed

From Running Man's Instagram, the broadcasting for today's Running Man has been cancelled. instagram.com/p/CkUhfCNJa1G/… https://t.co/k3uhDofyRX

10) NMIXX's fansign - Postponed

the NMIXX fan signing event, which was scheduled for Oct. 30, has been postponed twitter.com/soundwave_kore…

11) DKZ's fansign - Postponed

Thank you. It would be more fun and enjoyable for aris to meet DKZ on happier occasions. twitter.com/dkz_dy/status/…

12) KINGDOM's fansign - Postponed

Yeah... I kinda expected this...Very understandable twitter.com/KINGDOM_GFent/…

13) BTS Jin's The Astronaut comeback schedule - Postponed

[Notice] Jin’s content postponement announcement We would like to inform you that the event and content below have been postponed. 12 PM, October 30 (KST) Stationhead Listening Party 0 AM, October 31 (KST) ‘The Astronaut’ Lyric Video

14) ENHYPEN's week-long content - Postponed

[📰] 221030 | ENHYPEN OFFICIAL Twitter Update📝: [Notice] The contents below, which were scheduled to be released between October 30th - November 5th, have been cancelled or postponed.We ask for the understanding of fans.Cancelled Content10/30-31 Halloween Video, + twitter.com/ENHYPEN/status… https://t.co/W6M8VzuW2v

15) TXT's week-long content - Postponed

NOTICE | 221030@TXT_members content scheduled to be released next week has been postponed. -10/31 9PM (KST) TO DO X TXT - EP.95-11/3 9PM (KST) TXT-LOG IN US- MOA Membership-only content scheduled for 10/31-11/4 period.#TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER twitter.com/TXT_bighit/sta…

16) EXO Chen's third mini album release - Postponed

SM Entertainment announced that the release date of EXO Chen's third mini-album 'Last Scene', which was scheduled for October 31, has been postponed.This decision was made with the heart of expressing condolences to the victims of the Itaewon disaster that occurred on the 29th. twitter.com/weareoneexo/st…

17) DRIPPIN's album release - Postponed

Hello, This is Woollim Entertainment. Due to the declaration of a national mourning period, The release of the DRIPPIN 1st ALBUM [Villain: The End] album and the SHOWCASE has been temporarily postponed at November 1st (Tue).

18) ICHILLIN's digital single release - Postponed

ICHILLIN’ comeback ‘Draw (MY TIME)’ has been postponed until further noticeNo promotions will continue#DRAW #MY_TIME#ICHILLIN #아이칠린@ichillin_km @I_m_chillin twitter.com/ichillin_km/st…

19) Xdinary Heroes' second mini album release - Postponed

Hello, this is JYPE.We are informing you that the content release for this week, including the teasing contents of Xdinary Heroes 2nd Mini Album <Overload>, will be temporarily suspended until further notice.We ask for your kind understanding.

20) B.I's comeback - Postponed

The Itaewon tragedy explained

3 different angles of people being crushed to death by crowd in #SouthKorea (150 dead, 150 injured)#ITAEWONHALLOWEEN #ItaewonTragedy #itaewon #Halloween https://t.co/7wm65beYBG

The narrow alleyway outside exit 2 of the Itaewon subway station, which is surrounded by a number of bars and clubs, got clogged by tens and thousands of partygoers out to celebrate Halloween. It became difficult to move or breathe in such a constricted space and this led to the beginning of a crowd crush.

Although investigations are still ongoing and there is no proper explanation of how such a situation occurred, many believe that poor crowd control by officials was the major reason for the mishap that led to the loss of hundreds of lives.

The Itaewon tragedy left survivors and onlookers traumatized. Many have survived the incident but are severely injured. A student from Mexico who was safely rescued from the crowd crush was diagnosed with rhabdomylosis, which is a serious muscle injury. As per her narrative to The Washington Post, her legs are still swollen and purple due to the crush. She also mentioned the feeling of almost giving up on life because of a severe sense of breathlessness.

A high-school student narrated her experience to The New York Times. She and her group of friends arrived pretty late to the Itaewon area and gave up on entering as the place was overcrowded, however, they found themselves unable to move in the opposite direction as well.

She heard a group of men yell "push push" and saw people falling down, slipping, and hurting themselves right in front of her. They screamed for help but their screams were drowned out by the loud music coming from the bars and clubs.

The Itaewon tragedy is one of the deadliest accidents to happen in recent times in South Korea. The devestation and loss of life caused by the Itaewon tragedy is being compared to the Sewol ferry tragedy that shook South Korea.

The people of South Korea have prepared a makeshift memorial in Itaewon to commemorate the lives lost in this tragic accident.

This goes on to show how essential an effective law and order system is to manage large crowds, especially during festivities.

