2021 Academy of Country Music Awards: How to watch, performers list and all about this year's ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music awards and ACM awards are all set to make a big splash in 2021 as the event returns to last year's venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans are excited to see the 56th iteration of the ACM awards live, with a star-studded roster confirmed to be performing on stage. With 21 award categories up for grabs, nominees will be waiting with bated breath for the event that's set to take place on Sunday, April 18th.

Everything you need to know about the 2021 ACM awards

When and where are the 2021 ACM awards taking place?

Mark your calendars for April 18th; the @ACMawards are making their way back to Music City!



The 56th ACM Awards will be broadcasted LIVE from three of Nashville's legendary venues: @theryman, @BluebirdCafeTN, and of course, @opry. @visitmusiccity #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/TQQzk5ixn5 — AMTriangle (@AMTriangle) April 13, 2021

The 2021 ACM awards will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Cafe, and the Grand Ole Opry House. The ACM Awards are set to stream live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET on April 18th, 2021.

Who will be hosting the 2021 ACM awards?

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton have been enlisted to co-host the event, while Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Ingrid Andress, Blanco Brown, Amy Grant, Martina McBride, Clay Walker, and Leslie Jordan are set to present awards at the ACMs.

Who will be performing at the 2021 ACM Awards?

Things are heatin' up over here at @theryman! 🔥🙌 @MirandaLambert, @JackIngram, and @JonRandallMusic rehearsed today for their performance of "In His Arms" – coming at you LIVE during the #ACMawards THIS Sunday at 8/7c only on @cbs & @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/wKXyALmU6X — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 16, 2021

Apart from hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, who will be performing at the event, the star-studded lineup of performers looks like this:

Kane Brown

The War and the Treaty

CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Lee Brice

Brothers Osborne

Kenny Chesney

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Ryan Hurd

Jack Ingram

Alan Jackson

Elle King

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Jon Randall

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Chris Young

The ACM Awards will follow strict COVID guidelines in place, as evidenced by Luke Bryan's exit after being diagnosed just four days ago.

With the vaccine rollout in place, the ACM CEO stated that the ACM won't be hosted in Nashville and may move to the west coast in 2022.

