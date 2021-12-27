3 best Friends New Year episodes

Friends has given fans some spectacular moments. The show's inclusion of all types of episodes and iconic events like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year made it feel relatable.

Another year is coming to an end, and though it is almost 18 years since Friends ended, the series is as relevant as when it aired for the first time. For those counting, the show celebrated New Year thrice over its ten-season run.

Three episodes that celebrated New Year with the 'Friends'

With New Year just around the corner, here's a look at all three episodes where Friends celebrated the new year in its own style, ranked in ascending order.

3) The One With the Monkey

FRIENDS @FriendsTV What else would be on Marcel's playlist? What else would be on Marcel's playlist? https://t.co/cSJ1KD6DTS

The first season of Friends also had one of its most memorable New Year episodes. As the title suggests, it had Marcel, Ross's famous monkey.

The episode had an interesting premise, with the friends deciding not to bring any dates to their own New Year's Party. The plan falls apart when Phoebe meets scientist David (her long-term love interest). Rachael's date Paolo also comes back early from his country, while Monica, Chandler, and Joey bring dates too, with Monica's date being the most hilarious (Fun Bobby).

Since Ross feels left out, he adopts Marcel. The episode ends with all the friends being the only ones to stick around for the New Year's Eve party.

2) The One with the Routine

Very few Friends fans can forget the iconic Geller dance part of this hilarious episode from Season 6. When Monica and Ross get to go to Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve show, which they are big fans of, chaos ensues.

The hilarious episode featured some of Monica and Ross's funniest moments together, capped off with the iconic dance that they call "The Routine".

1) The One with All the Resolutions

The truly great New Year episode had all the six friends making New Year resolutions. This hilarious episode from Season 5 was the second New Year one.

It had all of them making some tough promises for the New Year. Rachel wouldn't gossip, Monica would take more photos, Phoebe would learn to fly, Joey would learn to play the guitar, Chandler would not joke about everything, and Ross would try something new every day.

Ross' resolution results in the most absurd and random commotions, including his infamous "leather pants" phase. Who can forget him stuck in leather pants at a date's house?

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer