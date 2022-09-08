3 chilling details about Christie Mullins murder case

Christie Mullins' 1975 murder was one of the most heinous crimes seen in Clintonville, Ohio. The 14-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death behind a shopping center not far from her home. Although an initial arrest was made and the man was convicted for the crime, he was later released, given that he had certain developmental difficulties.

The case remained cold for nearly 40 years until family members of Henry Newell Jr., the real killer, came forward, informing authorities of his crime. However, Newell was dead by then, and the ultimate chance of justice was taken away from the victim's family. Henry, who initially acted as a key eyewitness to the crime, allegedly confessed his crimes to his family.

This article discusses key details about the murder case that one must know before the episode premiere.

Three chilling details about Christie Mullins' 1975 murder case

1) Christie Mullins' family always had doubts about Henry Newell Jr.

Henry Newell Jr. first became a part of the case when he reported the crime to authorities, claiming that he saw the alleged killer strike Christie Mullins with the final blow before fleeing the crime scene. Newell pinpointed the police to Jack Carmen, a man with developmental difficulties. Carmen was acquitted of all charges in 1977.

Christie's family always felt that Henry Newell Jr. was the perpetrator, and he was eventually identified as the killer in 2014, one year after his death and about four decades after Christie's murder. Family members of the alleged murderer came forward, claiming that Newell had told them about his role in the 1975 case.

Melanie Miller, one of Mullins' sisters, stated:

"We knew all along it was Henry Newell. It won't consume us, but we want to know why he was never charged."

Miller added:

"We were just that normal family. You know, five kids growing up and you know, this didn't happen in your neighborhood. We were just a normal family and got blindsided."

2) Henry Newell Jr.'s neice confessed to her uncle's crimes

After Henry Newell Jr.'s death from lung cancer in 2013, his niece, Pam Brown, came forward, confessing his crimes. She told authorities that Henry had confessed to her about murdering14-year-old Christie. Brown was only 16 years old back then. According to Brown, Newell outlined the horrifying specifications of the incident that occurred on August 23, 1975.

Newell claimed he and Mullins were neighbors, and the teenager was sitting on a guard rail behind the Graceland Shopping Center. They had a brief conversation before entering a wooded area behind the mall. Newell then said that Mullins rejected his move, and subsequently, things escalated.

paul bussey @BusseyOfDurham @ZellnerLaw just watched a Doc. on YouTube about the murder of Christie Mullins in 1975. Suspect arrested, tried & convicted within TWO weeks of murder, based on a coerced confession, & evidence from the REAL KILLER! Retried & acquitted. Despite police suspicions John Carmen... @ZellnerLaw just watched a Doc. on YouTube about the murder of Christie Mullins in 1975. Suspect arrested, tried & convicted within TWO weeks of murder, based on a coerced confession, & evidence from the REAL KILLER! Retried & acquitted. Despite police suspicions John Carmen...

Further explaining the details, Brown said,

"At that point, he said he tied her up. He said she wouldn't stop screaming, so he picked up a two-by-four and just started bashing her in the head with it."

She added,

"He got my Aunt Pam and my dad - who was asleep with my mom at the time – (and asked) them to go down with him and tell them that they found the body while they were hiking."

Pam Brown claimed that everyone in the family knew about the murder but remained silent out of fear for their safety. Brown regrets her prolonged silence. She further added,

"I just want the Mullins family to know I held it in for many years and I regret that by all means. I would like to see them get closure, more than anything."

3) Authorities re-evaluated Christie Mullins' case for a year before coming to the conclusion

Following a thorough study of Christie Mullins' case file for over a year, police declared during a somber press conference that only Henry Newell Jr. could be held accountable for her murder. Mullins' family and friends attended the event.

Police possessed enough evidence, according to Sgt. Eric Pilya of the homicide cold-case team, to arrest Newell, but it was no longer relevant, given that cancer had already claimed his life in 2013.

At the conference, Eric Pilaya stated:

"The Columbus Division of Police wishes to formally and publically offer an apology to the family and close friends of Christie Mullins for the lack of action taken in pursuit of Henry Newell as a suspect by investigators 40 years ago, and any hardships that may have resulted from those actions."

Pilaya added:

"The entire investigation lacked any viable information or evidence that points to the involvement of any other alternative suspect."

He further added:

"Several facets of the original investigation involved improper investigative techniques and procedures that were directly responsible for the arrest of the wrong man and the failure to follow leads that may have led to Mr. Newell as the primary suspect of this homicide."

