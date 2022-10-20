3 gentle and easy ways to remove stubborn Halloween makeup

While dressing up for Halloween and putting on all those layers of makeup may appear to be fun, taking off all that heavy makeup may appear to be just as difficult. The majority of dermatologists believe that applying and removing heavy make-up causes some skin damage. However, the manner in which the makeup is removed can have a significant impact on the amount of damage.

Taking off Halloween make-up (Image via Cosmopolitan)

Using natural ingredients and oils that nourish and nurture the skin while making the process of removing make-up smooth and efficient is a good way to go about it. Another goal of make-up removal is to ensure that all chemicals are removed as soon as possible and that stains do not remain on the skin for too long. This, too, can be ensured by using the appropriate products.

Most importantly, the process must be gentle on your skin, as rough methods can cause rashes and other problems that can last for a long time and even damage your skin in the long run.

Here are three gentle ways to remove your Halloween makeup.

Three smooth ways to remove heavy Halloween make-up

1) Use coconut or baby oil to soothe skin while getting the stains off

Coconut Oil (Image via New Woman India)

Oils are a popular and simple way to remove any type of make-up from the skin. Stubborn pigmentations and paint are best removed with natural oils to avoid the use of additional chemicals on skin that is already contaminated with chemicals and color. However, one should choose oils that are known for nourishing the skin while getting the job done.

Coconut oil is one such product that moisturizes the skin cells while also removing the majority of the color and make-up from the skin.

Baby Oil (Image via Pinterest)

Baby oil is another great oil for fighting pigmentation because it works on the skin to restore its color when stains remain on epidermis even after the paint has been completely removed.

It can also be used to remove pearls and other skin embellishments, as pulling solid embellishments off the skin directly can cause skin damage and excessive dryness, which can lead to bleeding in some cases.

Although some people with oily or moist skin are wary of using oils because they may add unwanted moisture, using oils to remove Halloween makeup shouldn't be a cause for concern because it doesn't stay on the skin for too long minus any damage.

2) Use petroleum jelly to remove make-up residues

Petroleum Jelly (Image via Healthline)

While the skin naturally fights most toxicants it encounters because it is prepared for them, dealing with such strong chemicals (Hello, halloween makeup!) is not usually one of them.

Petroleum jelly is useful in the removal of Halloween make-up because it specifically targets the remnant chemical and glitter in areas such as the brows and facial hair. Similarly to how oils work, petroleum jelly nourishes the skin at the same time. An added benefit is that the jelly can be left on the skin overnight to deeply moisturize it.

Petroleum Jelly as make-up remover (Image via Pinterest)

The jelly can be applied to the target areas in a gentle circular motion with the fingers.

There are myths about oils and petroleum jelly that suggest they should be avoided by people who have a lot of moisture on their skin. External moisture, on the other hand, only benefits oily skin by limiting internal oil production, making petroleum jellies suitable for everyone.

3) Use a suitable cold cream prior to cleansing

Cold Cream (Image via Wikipedia)

The most effective method for removing all types of products from the skin, including glue and embellishments, is to use cold cream. In any case, most nighttime routines advise using moisturizers.

This should be followed by cleansing, which balances out the moisture and also clears the pores in the skin, which is an important step when removing make-up.

While gently removing Halloween makeup is ideal, planning for a hassle-free make-up removal is essential. It is critical to moisturize thoroughly before applying makeup. Additionally, remove your makeup as soon as you arrive home from the Halloween party, as leaving it on overnight can cause long-term skin damage.

