The Walking Dead is one of AMC's most successful shows of all time. However, it has several flaws. There are many things happening that just fail to make sense, and fans have always noticed them since the inception of the show. Developed by Frank Darabont, the series showcased the exploits of several survivors after a zombie apocalypse. In this world, zombies were called Walkers, Geeks, Empties, Biters, etc.

The Walking Dead began to air in 2010 and starred Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Jon Bernthal as Shane Walsh, Sarah Wayne Callies as Lori Grimes, Laurie Holden as Andrea, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Danai Gurira as Michonne, and several others.

A closer look at plot holes from AMC's The Walking Dead

1) Rick's Coma

One of the most confusing plot holes in The Walking Dead is the topic of Rick Grime's coma. The show kicked off with Rick getting shot and entering a comatose state. When he woke up, he realized that the word was not normal anymore. He witnessed reanimated dead people walking on the streets and infecting anyone who was not a walker.

However, how did Rick even survive in a coma with just one bag of fluid and zero medical attention? People in comas need constant care, and Rick received neither of them. Either the man is some kind of superhero or God really loves him.

2) Walkers decaying

Anyone with basic knowledge of science and biology is aware that once a human being dies, his/her body begins to decompose. Walkers are basically dead people, and of course, they are supposed to rot with time. Even though the walkers do rot in the show, the process is very slow, and it takes season after season to see the decomposition process.

They are supposed to rot much faster. They are constantly in contact with the earth, sun, humidity, etc. They are not preserved or embalmed, so their skin will not be safe. They are constantly in the open air, and for dead people who are in contact with air so much, they certainly are tough and extremely durable.

3) Rick's leadership

Rick Grimes was a former cop and had amazing leadership capabilities. However, there were several instances when he made harsh and rash decisions. He was even seen hallucinating and letting power get to his head.

Even though he saved the lives of his family members very often, nobody could ignore the fact that he was more of a dictator than a leader. Rick even had severe trust and anger issues.

The Walking Dead Synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Walking Dead reads,

"Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, this gritty drama portrays life in the months and years that follow a zombie apocalypse. A group of survivors travel in search of safety and security, constantly on the move in search of a secure home."

It further states,

"But the pressure each day to stay alive sends many in the group to the deepest depths of human cruelty, and they soon discover that the overwhelming fear of the survivors can be more deadly than the zombies walking among them. At times, the interpersonal conflicts present a greater threat to their continuing survival than the walkers that roam the country."

The executive producers of The Walking Dead were Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse, and Scott M. Gimple.

Plot holes aside, the success of The Walking Dead spawned a franchise that includes the 2010 show, followed by Fear the Walking Dead in 2015, the spin-off series World Beyond in 2020 and 2021, and an anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead in 2022. The franchise aired another two spin-offs in 2023: Dead City, focusing on Negan and Maggie, and Daryl Dixon, focusing on Daryl.