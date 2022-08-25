3 things to know about the infamous Lori Ann Talens-led $31.8 million coupon fraud in the USA

The infamous Lori Ann Talens coupon fraud case will be investigated and chronicled in the latest episode of the highly absorbing true-crime show, The Con. The title of the brand new episode is The Coupon Con. It is all set to premiere on ABC on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT.

The episode will debut on the streaming platform Hulu the next day. Reportedly, Lori Ann Talens, a 41-year-old young mother of three and an entrepreneur from Virginia Beach, was sentenced to twelve years of imprisonment for an approximately $31.8 million worth of fake coupon scheme.

Who is Lori Ann Talens?

A still of Lori Ann Talens (Image Via BIIC News/Google)

The blindsiding and unimaginable real-life story of Lori Ann Talens goes back to 2016 when she had just given birth to her third child and was on bed rest. At the time, Lori was a working entrepreneur and a mother of two, residing in Virginia Beach with her loving husband, Pacifico Talens Jr.

Their lives were reportedly good at the time. However, everything turned upside down when in 2021, Lori and her husband were arrested and convicted for operating the largest coupon fraud scheme in US history.

What did Lori Ann Talens do?

During investigation, authorities seized almost $1 million worth of counterfeit coupons from Talens' residence(Image Via WRIC/Google)

While on bed-rest, Lori reportedly had the idea of operating a fake coupon scheme that would lead to it becoming the biggest coupon scheme in the United States. Lori operated it online using the name "Masterchef." According to police reports, the approximate timeline of her fraud was in-between April 2017 and May 2020.

The scheme reportedly went on for nearly three years until the authorities caught her and her husband, who was active accomplice in the scheme. Lori Ann began a much-complex fake coupon scheme, using an array of apps and popular social media platforms, entailing Telegram, Facebook, and some others.

She reportedly used such platforms to lure enthusiastic individuals to buy unauthentic coupons from her. Through the intense investigation, the truth came to light, and it was revealed that Talens' false coupon scheme created approximately $31.8 million in losses for numerous retailers and manufacturers all over the US.

How did she and her husband get caught and what happened to them?

FBI Norfolk @FBINorfolk Lori Ann Talens was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for a counterfeit coupon fraud scheme that cost retailers and manufacturers over $31 million in losses. Her husband Pacifico Talens was sentenced last month to 7 years for his role in the scheme. justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/v… Lori Ann Talens was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for a counterfeit coupon fraud scheme that cost retailers and manufacturers over $31 million in losses. Her husband Pacifico Talens was sentenced last month to 7 years for his role in the scheme. justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/v… https://t.co/dPYsKdKreL

Reportedly, their astonishing approximate $31.8 million fake coupon scheme came in front of people when one of the customers from their large base reported about them to the CIC or Coupon Information Center. The institution then went on to buy coupons from them and, after examination, confirmed that they were inauthentic.

Since then, everything has been turned upside-down for the couple. Lori was sentenced to twelve years of jail time, and Pacifico Talens Jr. was sentenced to seven years behind bars for the rattling 2016 coupon fraud scheme.

