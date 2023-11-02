4 key details about Andrew Wagner's murder

Andrew Wagner's murder at the hands of his fiance, Stephanie Fernandes, remains one of the more perplexing cases in the history of Worcester, mainly because of the lack of clarity about the murder. Soon, police realized that Stephanie was the guilty party and had stabbed Wagner to death.

Things, however, started to look blurrier as a history of violent altercations and Andrew's abusive nature came to the surface. Stephanie's 11-year-old daughter, Angelina Fernandes, who resided with the couple, also became a key part of the investigation and the trial, as her testimony proved crucial in the acquittal of Stephanie.

Despite the claims of self-defense and Andrew Wagner's violent nature, Stephanie was ultimately charged with manslaughter, for which she continues to serve prison time. This case is filled with shocking details that would prove interesting to even more hardcore true crime fanatics.

Four important facts about Andrew Wagner's self-defense murder

1) Andrew Wagner and Stephanie Fernandes's relationship seemed to go fast but had hidden intricacies

Wagner met Stephanie when the latter's daughter was only six years old. Since then, their relationship moved at a lightning pace, and soon, Andrew moved in with Stephanie. Andrew also reportedly shared a good bond with young Angelina but Stephanie and Andrew's relationship was not without its share of troubles.

As recollected by Angelina, who used to stay with the couple, Stephanie and Andrew often got into altercations that turned violent. Andrew reportedly tried to headbutt Stephanie on occasion.

2) One lethal fight away from something dangerous

Stephanie and Andrew's frequent fights were always a source of concern but one particular fight got out of hand. On the night of his death, Andrew and Stephanie got into a fight about what the latter was doing throughout the week. During this altercation, Andrew reportedly pinned Stephanie down and tried to choke her.

3) A case of self-defense?

When an 11-year-old Angelina walked into the crime scene, she found her mother in distress and Andrew bleeding on the floor. Stephanie was soon taken away and questioned for three hours, during which she revealed how Andrew attacked her and she picked up a kitchen knife to defend herself. However, Andrew once again tried to headbutt her after this, leading to unforeseen circumstances.

Andrew Wagner was stabbed in the neck by Stephanie Fernandes, the manner of which she depicted using a pen. Despite this, Stephanie was penalized for murder and charged. She was kept under house arrest, according to reports, with a GPS tracker attached as she awaited her trial.

4) Stephanie Fernandes was not charged for Andrew Wagner's murder but still paid the price

In what would turn crucial for the case, Angelina stepped forward to testify for her mother and told the jury how Andrew was always abusive.

Forensic evidence and Stephanie's testimony led the jurors to acquit Stephanie of first-degree murder. But she was still charged with manslaughter and handed a sentence of eight to ten years, which she continues to serve.

As of now, Angelina Fernandes, who suffered a great deal in the murder of Andrew Wagner, is studying to become a forensic psychologist and plans to dedicate her life to helping out victims of crime.

48 Hours season 19, episode 19, covers this case in more detail on ID.