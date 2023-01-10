5 Air Jordans 4 colourways ruling the footwear market 

The Air Jordan 4 picked up where the 3 left off, solidifying the Air Jordan line's position as the most fashionable and significant series of sneakers in history.

The Air Jordan 4 brought back the mid-top height and visible Air while also introducing additional Air in the forefoot, supporting "wings", a lacing system with several eyelets for customized lace placement, and a large heel pull tab for easy access.

The design solution of Air Jordan 4 in 1989 precisely sustained the momentum that the first three Air Jordans started in the shoe industry, and looking back; it's clear that the craze was only getting started.

Ever since its first release, the Jordan 4 has become a phenomenon and arrived in more fantastic colourways for sneakerheads.

The Travis Scott X Jordan 4 ‘Cactus Jack’ and Four Other Air Jordan 4 in Different Colourways

1) Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’

The "Fire Red" AJ 4 was the last colorway of the shoe to be sold at retail, but it was also one of the first that Michael Jordan wore while playing basketball. He introduced the AJ 4 during All-Star weekend in Houston, Texas, in February 1989. A little over a month later, on March 21, in Inglewood, California, against the Lakers, he unveiled the Fire Red version. He led the Bulls to a one-point victory with 21 points and 16 assists. This was a significant issue for those of us who were always observing Jordan's feet to see what was coming.

In the case of the sneaker’s construction, even the smallest details have been meticulously recreated, and the packaging, Nike Air insignia, and attached hangtags all evoke memories of the shoes' original specifications. The construction is dressed in premium white leather, with black accents on the midsole trim and overlay molds. The adjacent "Fire Red" is seen along the tread, the eye stays, and the characteristic emblems on the tongue and heel counter.

The Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’ sneakers are available for $200 at select retail sites and the official Nike site.

2) Nike X Off-White Air Jordan 4 "Sail"

Off-White may be known for its opulent, industrial style, but with the debut of the Off-White x Nike Air Jordan "Sail," Virgil Abloh recently demonstrated that he could also master minimal design. The practical, versatile, and highly coveted phantom cream-hued shoe will undoubtedly become a staple in your rotation of sneakers.

In the autumn of 2019, Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art included a sample of this crisp colorway. In the summer of 2020, it made its formal retail debut amid much fanfare. With "Air" branding emblazoned on the midsole and "shoelace" elements inscribed in black lettering on the laces, this sneaker's Sail colorway is based on the iconic "quotations" style of Abloh's Jordan Brand collaborations. The heel cup, Wings clips on the collar, netting on the midsole, and tongue of the AJ 4 are the first to include transparent elements.

The Nike X Off-White Jordan 4 "Sail" retails for $1,650 at select retail sites and the official Nike stores.

3) Union X Air Jordan 4 ‘Guava Ice’

The Guava Ice and Bone Brigade leather and rubber x Union Jordan 4 SP "Guava Ice" shoes were created by the LA-based Boutique Union, one of Jordan's most eagerly anticipated collaborations of 2020. The mid-top pair has mesh overlays and contrasting panels made of guava ice leather.

The pair, which has a padded ankle and a blue plastic lace clip, are relatively modern for sneakerheads. Round toe, flat rubber soles, lace-up closures, a branded insole, mesh panels, and a tongue-mounted branding patch. These sneakers are offered by a prominent shoe marketplace that sells unused, already-sold-out, highly sought-after collectibles. Knowledgeable professionals carefully examine each product to ensure authenticity.

The Union X AJ 4 ‘Guava Ice’ retails for $715 at select retail sites and the official Nike site.

4) The Travis Scott X Air Jordan 4 ‘Cactus Jack’

Travis Scott continued his reign as one of the top collaborators in the sneaker market in 2018 with the AJ 4 "Cactus Jack" after his well-liked Nike Air Force 1 collaboration with mix-and-match Swooshes. Given the rapper's Texas heritage, the vivid blue nubuck construction and the black and red embellishments were inspired by the now-defunct Houston Oilers football team's colors. Additional personalized details include speckled patterning and Scott's "Cactus Jack" logo on the left heel tab.

The Travis Scott X Jordans 4 ‘Cactus Jack’ are available for $1315 at select retailers.

5) Air Jordan 4 Retro NRG Levi's

The eagerly anticipated follow-up to the 2007 partnership with Levi's is scheduled for release on January 17th, and Jordan Brand is prepared to start 2018 off strong.

The AJ 4 incorporates elements of the Levi's brand DNA through distinctive leather patches on the tongue, leather tags on the inside language, contrasting embroidery in golden yellow, and trademark red-tab branding that resembles a traditional pair of jeans. The inside lining and side panels of the shoe's reversed denim construction provide a stylish contrast, and the shoe's white and gum outsole complements its rugged look. The trucker jacket that accompanied the sneakers was only available at a few places. There were just a few chosen stores selling the shoes internationally.

The Jordans Retro NRG Levi's is available for $1380 at select retailers and other retail sites.

These are the top five Air Jordan 4 sneakers in different colourways ruling the market. Let us know in the comment section which one you collected to add to your shelf.

