5 best Mule sneakers of all time

The original slip-on style, mule sneakers are incredibly comfortable and easy to wear. Mules have evolved from being indoor shoes in the 17th century to being multipurpose shoes suitable for any setting and time of day.

The brand has incorporated this historical design into its sneaker silhouettes to create fashionable and all-purpose sneakers. Mule sneakers are a perfect fusion of classic tennis shoes and slip-ons in one trendy package. Below is a carefully curated list of the best mule sneakers.

Best mule sneakers for women in 2023

1. The Sorel "Kinetic Impact II" sneaker

The The Sorel "Kinetic Impact II" sneaker (Image via Backcountry)

These casual shoes are designed for daily activities and casual outfits. The sneakers are dressed in a predominantly White colorway accented by touches of black on the waist and bright green on the sole.

The upper area is made of a breathable mesh material complemented by a removable footbed to optimize comfort and airflow. The lively foam midsole creates rebound upon impact with hard surfaces and also aids cushioning. The highlights of the shoes are their chunky soles and futuristic look.

These fashionable sneakers are available for 101.21 US Dollars on Backcountry.

2. The Balenciaga Paris Distressed Canvas mules

The Balenciaga Paris Distressed Canvas mules (Image via Farfetch)

These gorgeous sneakers are the epitome of quality and unique craftsmanship. The combination of the classic sneaker model with the open-back design creates a breezy aesthetic.

The upper area is dressed in playful pink denim-like material that is frayed at the edges— creating the illusion that the sneakers have been cut off at the back to allow the wearer easy entry. The soles are left in an off-white color to create an artful contrast against the upper pink.

Shop these trend-setting luxury sneakers for 625 US Dollars on Farfetch.

3. Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park "Ivytopia Superstar" mules

The Adidas x Beyonce Ivy Park "Ivytopia Superstar" mules (Image via Farfetch)

These eye-catching mule sneakers are the brainchild of the collaborative effort of Beyonce and The Three Stripes brand. The sneakers are true to their name as they make the wearer the cynosure of all eyes.

Dressed in an off-white and beige colorway, the mules are an eccentric reimagining of the iconic Adidas Superstar silhouette. The sneakers boast pointy-shaped shell toe in white to match the crisp shoelaces and the Adidas logo on the waist.

These sought-after sneakers are available on Farfetch for 124 US Dollars.

4. Sorel Ona RMX Puffy slip-on mules

TheSorel Ona RMX Puffy slip-on mules (Image via Bergdorf Goodman)

On the lookout for cool mule sneakers? Look no further, as this impressive silhouette from Sorel is the perfect rendition of understated elegance. The sneakers are bathed in an all-black colourway enhancing their versatility and all-round quality.

The shoes are not only fashionable; they are practical as they feature padded cotton and waterproof construction for breathable warmth and comfort. They can be paired with thick socks for much-needed warmth in the coming winter.

These winter must-haves are available for 100 US Dollars at Bergdorf Goodman.

5. Ivy Genuine Shearling sneaker mule

The Ivy Genuine Shearling sneaker mule (Image via Nordstrom)

These sneakers combine a sturdy rubber sole with a cushy interior for an impressive silhouette. These Mexican handcrafted sneakers come in a versatile black colorway accented by an off-white sole and white furry detail on the edges.

The shoelaces also come in off-white, creating an artful contrast against the predominantly black upper. Inside, the shoes are also fur-lined to keep the feet warm and cushioned, making them essentials for the coming winter.

They are available on Nordstrom for 158 US Dollars.

Mule sneakers have been in fashion for a long time and show no sign of disappearing anytime soon. Shop any of the trendy silhouettes before they get sold out.