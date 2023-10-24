5 best Air Jordan 5 sneakers with up to 5x resale value

The Air Jordan 5 sneakers are the fifth pair of sneakers in the Air Jordan series. Choosing the best Air Jordan 5 sneakers out of the whole series is a challenging task. Designed by Tinker Hatfield and released in 1990, these iconic basketball shoes were inspired by World War II fighter planes, which bore shark-like paintings.

The pairs bore shark tooth shapes on the midsole to pay homage to the fighter jets. The Air Jordan 5 made history as the first basketball sneakers in the industry with clear outsoles, reflective tongues, and lace locks.

As years have rolled by, the historical sneakers have amassed a massive following and have become status symbols. The shoes also fetch a great deal on the retail market and have recorded sales for five times their original value. If you are on the hunt for sneakers to invest in, check the list below for the best Jordan Air 5 sneakers that are worth investing in.

Best Air Jordan 5 Sneakers for reselling

1. The Air Jordan 5 Retro 'Fab Five' PE

The Retro 'Fab Five' PE (Image via StockX)

These AJ 5s were created to honor the iconic "Fab Five" college basketball players- Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson. All five of them carved their names in history by playing for the University of Michigan in the early 1990s.

This edition of the silhouette features the signature team colors, the "Hail To" and "The Victors" embroidered on the tongue labels, and also the legendary Fab Five hand gesture logo on the heels.

The shoes were not originally released to the public but later went on a limited release at a price of $210. The shoes have been resold on Stock X for up to $3,000.

2. The Air Jordan 5 Retro Transformers

The Retro Transformers (Image via StockX)

These basketball shoes were originally gifted to Mark Wahlberg by the Jordan brand to mark the release of the 2017 Transformers movie. The design took inspiration from the Doernbecher colorway of 2013 and had the number '84' marked on the heel to pay homage to the original Transformers television series.

The sneakers later went on retail for the general public in 2019 for a price of $210. The shoes have been resold for up to $10,000 on Stock X.

3. The Air Jordan 5 Retro Paris Saint-Germain White

The Retro Paris Saint-Germain White (Image via StockX)

These sneakers are the product of the first-ever football club partnership for the Jordan brand. The shoes celebrated PSG superstars Neymar and Mbappe.

Dressed in white, black, and red, the pairs have PSG crest embroidered on the back. The shoes dropped on September 4, 2018, for a price of $210. The shoes have now been resold for up to $1600 on Stock X.

4. The Air Jordan 5 Retro Trophy Room University Red

The Retro Trophy Room University Red (Image via StockX)

The Trophy Room edition of the iconic Jordan 5 silhouette is limited to just 223 pairs and is inspired by the trophy room in Micheal Jordan's house. The shoes are dressed in wood-grain patterns and translucent soles that are reminiscent of the style of flooring in Jordan's trophy room.

The numbers 23 and 5 are stamped on the silhouette's heel- paying homage to Micheal Jordan and Marcus, his son. The sneakers were released in 2019 for a price of $200 and have been resold for up to $5,413 on Stock X.

5. Jordan 5 Retro T23 Tokyo 2011

The Retro T23 Tokyo 2011 (Image via StockX)

To celebrate the opening of the Jordan Tokyo store 23 in 2011, the Steelers-style colorway was available to only Japanese customers. The retro sneakers include a Japanese symbol, '23,' on the waist in reference to Jordan and also the 'Ke' (special wards) in Japanese.

Originally sold for $206, these collectibles have been resold for up to $2800 on Stock X.

As time goes on, these iconic sneakers might be resold for even more than their current resale value. If you are thinking of investing in a pair of Air Jordan 5 sneakers, now is the time to do it!