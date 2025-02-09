5 best Aldi Finds to grab in February 

It's that time of the month and Aldi Finds is back with a whole new edition. The renowned supermarket always releases some select excellent products at affordable prices each month for its customers.

The collection often contains seasonal or festive products. It offers a great variety from food items to cookware and storage solutions. The January Aldi Finds had some amazing products. Seven of the best were:

Specially selected premium marinara

Simply Nature organic bone broth

Clancy's Loaded Bacon or Spicy Dill Pickle Potato chips

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen heart-shaped cheese deli pizza

Premium Lobster Tails

Whole & Simple Protein bowls

Kirkwood Panko Chicken nuggets

Aldi Finds is now back in February 2025 with another list of excellent products. We will take a look at five of the best ones.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

5 best Aldi Finds products in February 2025

1) Ambiano Juicer or Cold Press - $34.99

The Ambiano juicer or cold press has been the trend in recent times. It comes with multiple settings and a gripping surface to make sure it sticks to the kitchen counter. It helps customers make juices efficiently in small spaces.

The Ambiano juicer or cold press will be available at Aldi from February 26 at an affordable price of $34.99.

2) Crofton 12-Piece Glass Bowls with Snapping Lids - $14.99

Who doesn't need storage? Crofton's 12-piece Glass Bowls come in different sizes, making it perfect for varied storage needs. It comes with snapping lids, meaning it can be used for storing fresh items or leftovers or even for packing lunch.

This storage set also arrives on February 26 and will be available at $14.99.

3) Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment - $3.99 per 6-ounce

This product is an assortment of three cheeses in a pack, which could be perfect for making a charcuterie board. It has three aged Irish cheeses in three flavors - plain, beer, and whiskey.

Customers can buy six ounces of the Irish cheese truckle assortment for $3.99 from February 26.

4) Adventuridge 30-ounce Carry Handle Stainless-Steel Bottle - $4.49

With winters set to be on their way out, the season for hydration will soon be upon us. To take care of that, Adventuridge has a 30-ounce stainless-steel bottle. It comes with a carry handle, making it perfect for travel as well.

One 30-ounce stainless steel bottle will be available for $4.49 at Aldi starting from February 26.

5) Emporium Selection St. Patrick's Cheese Assortment - $3.99 per 6-ounce

Aldi is providing great options ahead of St. Patrick's Day, which is on March 17, 2025. The Emporium Selection St. Patrick's Cheese Assortment is one of them. Customers can buy the vibrant green and brown-hued cheese for $3.99 per 6 ounces from February 26.

This also comes in three variants - Irish Porter, Pesto Gold, or Sage Gold.

Other Aldi Finds products in February 2025

While the aforementioned products are the five best in the author's opinion, Aldi Finds also has other items on offer in February 2025. They are:

Whole Cooked Lobster

Specially Selected Grilled Antipasti Assortment

Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Frozen Bananas

Barissimo Ground Coffee

Crofton Swedish Dishcloths

Fresh Farms Cotton Candy Grapes

All the products will be available in February 2025, starting on different dates. Interested individuals can check Aldi's website or stores for more information.

