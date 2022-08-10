5 best comedy-drama shows like A League Of Their Own

Set during World War II, A League Of Their Own is a newer and more detailed adaptation of the 1992 Tom Hanks starrer of the same name. The story of the show revolves around the formation of a women's professional baseball team in the midst of WWII. The series is expected to go much deeper into the characters and plotlines than the film did.

Abbi Jacobson, who also co-created the show, stars in A League Of Their Own along with Will Graham. The show is both a comedy and a period sports drama, making it highly anticipated due to the variety of genres it offers. Among the other stars are Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, and Roberta Colindrez. The show is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 12, 2022, with one-hour episodes.

A League Of Their Own (Image via IMDB)

More comedy-dramas like A League Of Their Own

1) Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (Image via IMDB)

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty follows the journey of the Los Angeles Lakers during their peak in 1980s. Featuring some of their most popular players, including Magic Johnson, the show is a dramatic take on the personal and public lives of the players and is inspired by the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley.

The show features an ensemble cast, all of whom give riveting performances. Despite criticism for historical inaccuracies, Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers was widely praised for combining genres in a manner similar to A League Of Their Own. The show, which premiered in March 2022, was renewed for a second season and is now available on HBO Max.

2) Red Oaks

A still from 'Red Oaks' (Image via IMDb)

Red Oaks is another comedy-drama set in the 80s. Additionally, it is also a coming-of-age story of David, who works at a country club and goes about his life trying to keep up with work, friends, college and adolescence. Themes of the socio-economic scene during the 1980s in New Jersey, are also subtely explored. Like most coming-of-age shows, this one too is very cathartic.

Red Oaks received widespread acclaim and lasted three seasons, from 2014 to 2017. In its treatment of characters and how the social context of the setting becomes functional to the plot, it is very similar to A League Of Their Own. The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso (TV Series) - Image via IMDB

Like A League Of Their Own, Ted Lasso brings together sports, comedy and drama to create a terrific show. The series explores the struggles of an American football coach who is appointed to manage a British soccer team. What follows is some rib-tickling comedy and a great deal of drama. The show highlights cultural nuances and social differences to improve the tension at any given point.

Ted Lasso is an Apple TV+ original that has yet to receive a third season. The third season is expected to be the final one, and it is one of the most anticipated series due to Ted Lasso's fan base from the first two seasons. Jason Sudeikis is brilliant as the protagonist and delivers an effortless performance, almost moving the show forward all by himself.

4) GLOW

A still from GLOW (Image via IMDB)

The world of women's wrestling is at the center of this drama set in the '80s. The show's comedy is written with conviction and does not go out of its way for laughs. The show follows Ruth Wilder as she struggles to enter the women's wrestling scene in Los Angeles, making observations on stardom, fame, ambition, and gender.

Like A League Of Their Own, GLOW is also led by a female ensemble cast and relies on its performances to a great extent. GLOW was critically acclaimed and opened to a lot of appreciation right after its release in 2017. It ran for three seasons before it got canceled by Netflix in 2020.

5) The League

The League (Image via TV Series Finale)

Unlike A League Of Their Own, The League is more of a comedy than anything else. It depicts the lives of six people who join a fantasy football league and try to cope with everyday life events. Despite being a comedy, the show tries to be bigger than itself and makes some pretty powerful observations about the world we live in.

The show is also a feast for pop-culture fans as it features various popular players and celebrities. For an idea as fantasy driven as this, The League does a great job of being engaging. There is diversity and thought in every scene. The League ran for seven seasons and is now streaming on Prime Video.

Comedy-dramas, as light as they may seem, generally go beyond excellence when they are thought-provoking and based on real stories. While all of these shows are comedies, they are mostly set in 1980s and feature some solid central conflict stemming from gender, race, economic background, and other identities.

A League Of Their Own premieres on Prime Video on August 12, 2022.

