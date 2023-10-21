The Glamour Women of the Year Awards is an annual award show hosted by Glamour magazine to honor extraordinary and inspirational women from a wide range of fields, including entertainment, business, music, sports, education, medicine, fashion, and politics.

The 2023 award ceremony saw the likes of America Ferrera, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King, and Lily Allen grace the occasion. This year's award show was one for the history books as women dazzled on the red carpet in gorgeous outfits, exuding impeccable style and grace.

From rosette-adorned mini dresses and daring plunge cut-out gowns to edgy black platform boots, the Glamour Women of the Year Awards was a gathering point for beauty at its finest.

5 best dressed celebrities at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Below is a carefully curated list of some of the best dressed celebrities at the star-studded event.

1) Laura Whitmore

Whitmore has mastered the art of capturing people's attention, and she proved it on the red carpet of the Glamour Awards. She was resplendent in a Hellessy outfit, which featured a black jumpsuit with a matching pair of blazers adorned with cascading pink details. Her silver jewel-embellished louboutins peeked out from under the floor-length outfit as she walked.

The former Love Island host accessorized with a black clutch bag with glittery embellishments and simple drop earrings. Whitmore kept her makeup nude and minimal and styled her blonde hair in an elegant updo.

2) Rochelle Humes

The Saturdays singer is renowned for her elegance and sleek sense of style. She didn't disappoint, as she showed up for the Glamour Awards in a strapless mini dress adorned with two bold rosettes. The outfit also featured a tiny cut-out at the waist, revealing glowing skin and criss-cross detailing.

Humes balanced out the look with sheer red tights to emphasize her toned legs and pointy-toed red stilettos. She kept her makeup soft and dewy, opting for minimal jewelry consisting of small hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring.

3) Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid star opted for a balletcore look for the award show. Bailey wore a strapless, velvety minidress from Nicole + Felicia couture, which featured a voluminous miniskirt carefully lined with an underskirt made of cloud-like carvings to give the dress a tutu-esque appearance.

The Angel crooner paired the look with strappy platform sandals. She opted for all-around diamond accessories from Anabela Chan, including a chain necklace, drop earrings, tennis bracelet, and cocktail ring.

She styled her braids into an elegant updo and opted for bold makeup, complete with red lips and smoky eyes.

4) Becky Hill

The My Heart Goes singer looked majestic on the award's red carpet in a Pamela Roland strapless purple gown. What made the outfit eye-catching was the way the deep purple on the bodice flowed into pale lilac at the skirt.

Hill completed the fairy tale look by styling her golden locks into gorgeous curls that flowed down her back, leaving soft tresses to frame her face. She finished up the glamorous look with dangly silver earrings from Anayah Jewelry and soft makeup done by Wendy Turner.

5. Vogue Williams

Williams came prepared to drop jaws in a sensational white sequinned two-piece outfit from Ilta Studio.The cropped blouse of the ensemble showed off her toned abs as she hosted her fellow stars on the red carpet.

She paired the look with jewel-encrusted silver strappy-heeled sandals. The TV personality accessorized with stacked silver earrings and a matching silver watch. Her elegant low bun and bold red lipstick were the perfect finishing touch to the stunning look.

Overall, it was refreshing to see women who had made their marks in their chosen fields step out in elegant styles and be celebrated for their hard work and efforts. The Glamour Women of the Year Awards were a great avenue to celebrate these icons.