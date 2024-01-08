5 best-dressed couples at 2024 Golden Globes Awards

The 2024 Golden Globes occurred on Sunday at the prestigious Beverly Hilton in California, attracting a star-studded roster of celebrities. The red carpet was filled with bold and attention-grabbing styles, as well-known couples showcased some of the most remarkable outfits of the evening.

Seeing famous celebrity couples strolling together in their elegant and romantic outfits during award season brings an extra level of delight. Some A-listers opted to walk the carpet alone or with close relatives this year, while others made an avid statement of love with their partners.

From beloved Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley to sensational Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, these five celebrity couples wowed at the 2024 Golden Globes with their impeccable taste in matching or complementing attire.

Five couples who graced the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet to leave an unforgettable impression

1) John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Choosing a stunning semi-sheer gown by Alexander McQueen, Emily Blunt wowed in star-studded attire. She looked breathtaking in the custom-made gown, which had a white tulle skirt and a bodice adorned with gold. A large diamond necklace and dazzling ear studs completed the actress's ensemble.

But John Krasinski, decked up in a vibrant red jacket and burgundy leggings, was the life of the party. A bow tie and patent shoes exemplified the first tone, while a pristine white shirt reflected the second, adding classic black and white highlights to his exuberant ensemble.

2) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pulled the spotlight on their typical glitzy show. Affleck, who was captured walking with JLo, bypassed the carpet, allowing JLo to steal the show from the glaring cameras.

Jennifer Lopez wore a tailored, pale pink gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture for the awards night. Her outfit is characterized by long sleeves and a train that reaches the floor. She accessorized her look with a small clutch, rings, and dangle earrings.

Ben Affleck, on the other hand, sported a contrasting yet classic tuxedo for the evening. His elegant outfit boasted a black notch-lapel jacket, straight-fit pants, a white button-down shirt, and a black bow tie. He completed his look with an ostentatious watch and formal black patent shoes.

3) Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

For his special night, Robert Downey Jr. invited his beloved spouse, Susan Downey, to accompany him. Wearing a plum suit and his trademark sunglasses, Robert Downey Jr. made a powerful fashion statement with his minimal ensemble. Robert won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in "Oppenheimer" at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Susan Downey’s shimmery dress was in tandem with her husband’s plum suit. She wore a matching tea-length dress. Her A-line gown was adorned with sparkling sequins and spaghetti straps. To finish off her style, she sported bold black heels and modest earrings.

4) Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Heidi Klum opted for a crimson Sophie Couture gown. A strapless neckline adorned the dress' bodice, which had delicate sparkles. The dropped-waist skirt boasted a slit along with billowing folds that cascaded into a dramatic train.

Putting on an all-black suit, Tom Kaulitz stepped aside to let Klum steal the show. The couple stunned the red carpet in contrasting outfits as Klum cuddled close to her man.

5) Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie

On her special night, Margot Robbie—the leading lady of Barbie—was accompanied by her Ken, Tom Ackerley. The two lovers, who first encountered each other on the set of the 2016 WWII film Suite Française, proudly displayed their striking pink and black combination for the awards night.

Robbie wore an exceptional pink Armani Privé dress that resembled the 1977 Superstar Barbie. A fishnet scarf completed the exquisite accessory of this sleeveless, sequined gown. Ackerley chose to wear a shirt, bow tie, dress shoes, and suit in all black.

Besides these couples, many other celebs made jaw-dropping appearances on the red carpet. They flaunted their own unique styles on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet.