5 best football boots worn by Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football legend, has been reigning over the football world for over a decade and a half.

Messi was born and brought up in central Argentina before moving to Spain at the age of 13 to join Barcelona, where he made his senior team debut in October 2004 at the age of 17. It is safe to say that there has been no turning back for this football star ever since then.

The PSG forward has earned significant recognition and respect over the years thanks to his contributions to numerous titles, including eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues throughout his career.

Due to his enormous success, the former Barcelona star has been pursued by a slew of reputable sportswear labels, who have immersed heavily in designing boots worthy of his skills.

Lionel Messi has worn many football boots in his games that have become a worldwide sensation. In this article, we look at five of Messi's best boots.

The Nemeziz 19.1 and four other football boots worn by Lionel Messi

1) Adidas X Speedportal Messi.1 Balon Te Adoro

Leo Messi @Ieomessiok

Inseparables.

Juntos, no nos para nadie.

Introducing my new “Balon, Te Adoro” boots! 🤗 @adidasfootball Always together.Inseparables.Juntos, no nos para nadie.Introducing my new “Balon, Te Adoro” boots! Always together.Inseparables.Juntos, no nos para nadie.Introducing my new “Balon, Te Adoro” boots! 👟⚽️🤗 @adidasfootball https://t.co/Lsth3YaakD

The Adidas X Speedportal Messi boots are termed "Balon Te Adoro," which translates to "I Love You, Ball." Their design pays tribute to the PSG star's former club, Newell's Old Boys.

Lionel Messi, a longstanding Newell's Old Boys advocate, joined the Rosario club when he was six years old. He played for six years with Newell's before joining Barcelona.

The boot features a base in white color with red and black for graphics and logo. The sole plate and graphics are red, while the three stripes on the side are black.

These football boots, which were released in September 2022, went for sale at $250 and are available at select retail sites.

2) The Nemeziz 19.1

Messi transitioned to Adidas' Nemeziz line in 2017, initially teasing the new rotation in May 2017. One of his initial appearances in these silhouettes was his signature stance on the "Ocean Storm" colorway, swapping the Nemeziz branding with his own moniker.

Lionel Messi and Adidas have repeatedly modified their natural Nemeziz boots over the years, updating them for the resulting 18.1 and 19.1 editions.

This fresh silhouette for Messi sees an abstract graphic split across the pair, paying tribute to the two places that have outlined his life so far: Barcelona, where he has marked his success on the left, and Rosario, his birthplace, on the right.

These Boots were released in August 2020 and are available at select retailers for $100.

3) Adidas F50 Adizero

Ayush ⚡ @idoknowball Rare images of Lionel Messi and David Villa launching adidas's lightest ever football boot – the F50 adiZero at the F1 Circuit of Catalunya in Barcelona Rare images of Lionel Messi and David Villa launching adidas's lightest ever football boot – the F50 adiZero at the F1 Circuit of Catalunya in Barcelona https://t.co/YxeyO5T3pz

As Messi's celebrity rose, Adidas began to design boots specifically for the former Barcelona football pioneer, with the new designs showcasing his own agency.

Messi felt the F50 aesthetic attuned to him, as he stayed with them in different iterations for nearly a decade. The gold and white F50 Adizero boots, which craftily recognized the Argentine's three Ballons d'Or wins (he now has seven, the most in the history of the game) and displayed the Messi logo on the heel, were among the more noteworthy versions.

The original Adidas F50 Adizero was released in 2010 and eventually released in various iterations for football enthusiasts at varying prices in the forthcoming years.

4) Adidas F50 TUNiT

Lionel Messi's speed, finesse, and all-around trickery complemented the label's new F50 design. From 2006 to 2010, he wore the F50 TUNiT boot as he established himself as one of the best players in the world.

When it was released in 2009, this unusual boot took the world by storm. Rather than having multiple boots for various terrains, it was preferable to have a single boot that could move on any surface, precisely what the TUNit was designed for.

In addition, the technologically advanced boot features a swappable sole plate that enables the individual to switch studs depending on the ground on which the player is performing.

Following its initial release in 2006, this football boot continued to be released in various iterations at varying prices through various retail sites.

5) Adidas X Speedflow .1 "El Retorno"

These football boots are currently sported by Lionel Messi in many of his games. As for its construction, the silhouette takes inspiration from the F30 boots in its design.

The cleats are very lightweight and feature carbon fibres in the forefoot that aids in offering a powerful energy discharge at an intense speed. Additionally, the laser-cut frame of TPU and Primeknit upper provides support for rapid changes in direction and high-energy movements.

These football cleats were released in 2021 for the Barcelona star and eventually went on sale for football enthusiasts at varying prices.

Lionel Messi's supremacy is timeless, and everything this football legend acknowledges has become a worldwide hit, including these top five sneakers.

Poll : 0 votes