5 best Gucci sneakers for men to avail in 2023

Gucci is well-known for its collection of luxurious accessories, ranging from purses to handbags and luggage. The luxury brand began making footwear in the 1980s and boasts an array of iconic pairs that have stood the test of time and trends.

Gucci sneakers came into the limelight in the 1990s under the creative supervision of Tom Ford and have since remained a staple for high quality and unique craftsmanship. The Italian luxury brand has produced beloved sneaker silhouettes such as the Ace and Grython and continues to create modern and eye-catching reiterations.

2023 has seen more innovative designs from the leading brand, and below is a carefully curated list of men's sneakers that are known for their impressive build.

MAC80 sneaker and four other Gucci pairs for men in 2023

1) MAC80 sneaker

The MAC80 sneaker (Image via Gucci)

The sneakers blend elements from the '80s with modern designs and technology. The impressive shoes are dressed in a black and white colorway and feature white shoelaces that stand in contrast against the black shoe tongue. The brand logo is also embossed in white against the shoes' black waist.

The aesthetically pleasing chunky sole aids comfort when worn for a long time. What makes the MAC80 sneaker unique is the blend of vintage aesthetics and modern designs.

Interested individuals can get their hands on these sneakers via the brand's website, where they are available for $950.

2) Ace GG Crystal Canvas sneaker

The Ace GG Crystal Canvas sneaker (Image via Gucci)

The Ace sneakers are a staple of the brand's collection and showcase the level of luxury that the company is known for. This new version features the classic low-top design and incorporates new elements such as tonal rubber soles and an additional pair of laces.

The shoe is worth the excitement because of its exquisite designs, which include the eye-catching leather material and sparkling crystals embedded on its sides. It has also been hailed for its comfort and fit.

The sneakers sell for $820 and can be purchased via the brand's online store.

3) Run sneakers

The Run sneakers (Image via Gucci)

This pair is a fashion-forward pick for any sneaker enthusiast, as its versatility ensures that it can be worn with various ensembles.

The Run sneakers are presented in white leather and feature a blue and red interlocking G with stripe detailing that adorns the midsole. The soles are chunky and stylish and also provide comfort with their rubber soles. The luxury brand's iconic interlocking GG design is seen on the side of the sneaker, giving it a luxurious appeal.

The neat stitches and finish elevate the look of the pair and make them one of the best picks for men. The shoes are sold for $1,100 on the brand's website.

4) Men's Ace sneaker with web

The Men's Ace sneaker with web (Image via Gucci)

The latest iteration of the beloved Ace silhouette features a chunkier design and a metal 'Ace' tag is placed atop the lace-up closure. It also features a low-top design with smooth quality leather and the Gucci web stripe design, which is embodied around the sides of the sneaker.

Another eye-catching detail is the bee motif on the heels. The bee symbolizes "Wisdom, Creativity, and Power” and pays tribute to the heritage and culture of the Italian brand. The lace-up closure ensures the perfect fit, and the padded insole provides extra support.

The sneakers are available for $870 on the brand's website.

5) Men's Rhyton Interlocking G leather low-top trainers

The Men's Rhyton Interlocking G leather low-top trainers (Image via Gucci)

Just like the MAC80 sneaker, the men's rhyton interlocking G leather low-top trainers also fuse retro-inspired elements with modern designs and technology. From the low-top design to the premium quality leather, the shoes exude quality craftsmanship.

On its side, it features the GG interlocking logo, paying homage to the brand. The trainers also come with chunky soles that are not only Gen Z-esque but also enhance the cushioning technology and comfort of the pair.

The sneakers are sold for $890 on the brand's website.

All of the above-mentioned luxury sneakers are must-haves for men who have a taste for luxury and excellent craftsmanship. They are all currently available on the brand's official website.