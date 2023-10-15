5 best Halloween costumes of the Kardashian-Jenner family members 

The Halloween holiday is fast approaching and eyes have turned to the Kardashian-Jenner style catalog for outfit inspiration. Say what you want about the Kardashians, but their sense of style cannot be overlooked.

The Kardashian-Jenners have established themselves as fashion icons and style influencers, with millions of people buying their beauty products and fashion collections.

They bring flair and flamboyance to any occasion and seem to know exactly what to do to get tongues wagging. A prime example of this are their Halloween costumes year in and year out.

The individual members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have served Halloween costume looks worthy of emulation, and it seems from precedent that this year's wouldn't be an exception.

Over the years, the world has seen the reality TV stars decked up in Halloween costumes ranging from cow-girls and Samurai Rangers to spiders and cat-themed ensembles.

The stars have even gone as far as dressing up their kids in coordinating outfits to ensure they are not left out of the fun.

Kylie Jenner as an outer space alien, and more: 5 best Halloween costumes from the Kardashian-Jenner family

1. Kim Kardashian as Mystique for Halloween 2022

The most famous Kardashian went viral last October for her accurate recreation of the fictional Xmen mutant. Every detail, from the textured blue skin to the unnatural yellow eyes and slicked-back red hair, was perfectly done and executed.

Kim Kardashian complemented the look with blue pointy-toed stilettos to give an added edge. The fashion mogul’s 2022 outfit took a different turn from those of the previous years. It is expected that the star is prepared to stun and dazzle in another iconic outfit this year.

2. Kendall Jenner dressed as a 90s alien for Halloween 2021

Kendall switched up her Halloween costume game in 2021 with an alien/ 90s look. The supermodel fused the two themes perfectly with an exaggerated updo and alien-like makeup.

She wore a body-sculpting gown with red patterns and balanced out the look with red pointy-toed stilettos. The style was a deviation from her more demure and classic costumes from the past years.

3. Kylie Jenner dressed as an outer space alien

Kylie Jenner’s costume for Halloween 2022 (Image via Instagram/Kylie Jenner official account)

The beauty mogul took a page from her sister's book and recreated the alien aesthetic but with extra flair. Kylie Jenner created an ultra-real space aesthetic complete with space CGI and a futuristic power bike.

The otherworldly look was further enhanced by a red bodysuit with exaggerated collars, matching red gloves, aviators, and knee-high boots. Her unnatural white hair was the perfect added touch.

4. Kourtney Kardashian Barker's cowgirl outfit for 2019

The oldest Kardashian sister was way ahead of her time and set fashion goals with her sassy cow-girl costume. Kourtney wore a glossy red shirt with metallic silver fringes from the shoulders to the sleeves, metallic silver shorts, a satin neckpiece, and, of course, the essential white cowgirl boots.

She sealed off this stunning look with a pink fringe-rimmed hat and platinum blonde hair.

5. Khloe Kardashian as Cleopatra for 2020

Khloe Kardashian took dress up to new heights with her Egyptian-themed outfit. Her recreation of the iconic Egyptian Queen, Cleopatra, featured a glamorous golden headpiece, Golden bralettes, a high-waisted golden beaded skirt with a long slit, and a golden shawl reminiscent of Angel wings.

Her hair was made into Cleopatra's legendary blunt-cut fringe, and she accessorized with statement beads and bold gold jewelry. Her open-toed sandals matched her outfit.

She also coordinated outfits with her daughter, True, who looked adorable in a golden full-length gown with Angel wings adorning her shoulders.

As the haunted day draws nearer, if you find yourself at a loss for what to wear, you can steal a look from one of the Kardashian-Jenners impressive costumes.