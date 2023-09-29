5 best Nike deals to avail during early Black Friday 2023 sales 

Nike has been busy this year with quite a number of hot releases and eye-catching products. From sneakers to hooded jackets and socks, the Swoosh label has something for everyone.

Although some might think that some of the brand's products are on the pricier side, there exist some great deals on their website. It is not black friday yet, but the popular brand has decided to offer deals to make the fall more exciting, offering a wide array of products ranging from hooded jackets to fur blankets, sneakers and cushioned socks.

Fall already looks promising with the exciting deals on the brand's website.

Hot Nike deals available on the website for Black Friday Sale

As we await the Black Friday sales in November, here are some other deals to take advantage:

1. Everyday plus cushioned socks

The everyday plus cushioned socks ensure comfort during your workout sessions and other daily activities with added cushioning under the heel and forefoot. The socks feature a snug and supportive arch band.

The everyday plus cushioned socks (Image via Nike)

Unlike regular socks, the cushioned socks have sweat-wicking qualities and help your feet breathe, keeping them cool and dry as you work up some heat in the fall.

The socks come in a variety of colors ranging from orange to lilac, purple, white, and brown. They are available on the Nike website for an exciting deal of $22 from $54.

2. The Air Max 97 premium men's shoes

This list would not be complete without sneakers from the iconic shoe brand. The Air Max 97 has been slashed by a whopping 39%, and sneakerheads are here for it.

The Air Max 97 premium, a tried and true icon from the 90s, has been given a modern touch with wavy-like side panels and a unique koi design with the use of scale-like detailing on the sides of the shoes.

The Air Max 97 premium men's shoes (Image via Nike)

The shoes sport a yellow wavy design across the middle, providing an artful contrast against the whites of the sole and top. The sturdy appearance further enhances the appeal of the shoes.

The shoes have been slashed from $185 to $111.97 on the brand's website.

3. The sportswear club fleecemen's full-zip hoodie

The hoodie is one item that comes in handy during cold winter nights. Who says you can't look stylish as you layer up during the winter? The hoodie has a soft cotton material and is made with the street style aesthetic in mind and comes in a number of exciting colors — dark grey heather, matte, silver, and white.

The sportswear club fleecemen's full-zip hoodie (Image via Nike)

They sell for $70 on the website, a discount from the original $80.

4. The shoe box bag

The shoe giant has provided bags worthy of carrying iconic shoes, and they are just as impressive and solid as the shoes themselves. The bags are made with durable materials and feature two large swoosh logos on both sides in white printing, except for one black bag that has red lettering.

The shoe box bag (Image via Nike)

Exciting features of the bag are the removable crossbody strap and a shoebox flap opening. The inside of the bag is designed with an internal elastic pocket and a zippered mesh pocket to keep items such as extra laces adequately stored and organized.

The shoe box bag comes in an array of impressive colors, including black, red, and black with a gorgeous red accent. The shoe box bag is selling now on the website for $37 discounted from $47.

5. The faux fur blanket

Winter is just around the corner, and the shoe giant has just the blanket to get you through the coldest of nights. This Faux fur blanket doubles as a layering piece and a soft spot on the couch.

The faux fur blanket (Image via Nike)

The statement piece comes in two exciting color combinations —black and white and Pewter and black. The gorgeous blanket is available for a discounted price of $200 from its original price of $220 on the website.

Don't miss out on these juicy deals, shop for yours before they get sold out!