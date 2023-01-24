 5 best Nike Kobe 4 colorways of all time 

Nike and its collaboration with various celebrities have often yielded some of the most impressive sneakers by the brand. One of the swoosh label's most iconic collaborations was with NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Following Bryant and his daughter Gigi’s untimely demise in 2020, the Nike sneaker community has continued to honor its partnership with the basketball star through a line of sneakers in refreshing colorways.

The list below compiled the top five best Nike Kobe 4 colorways. It also includes a new Kobe 4 colorway set to release on May 1, in a new white, black metallic gold, and vibrant green colorway.

The top 5 Nike Kobe 4 colorways and all you need to know about them

1) Nike Kobe 4 'Chaos Joker'

The Zoom Kobe 4 was the first low-top silhouette from Kobe's brand, which debuted in 2008. This marked the beginning of a new era in basketball.

The sneaker is regarded as one of the best Kobe trademark sneakers of all time due to its subtle allusions to The Dark Knight series and its use of purple, grey, and red. The Zoom Kobe 4 'Chaos Joker' is named in honor of Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in The Dark Knight.

Based on the character's attire, the shoe's Metallic Silver/Abyss/Nightshade coloring has purple silk fabric on the collar, toe box, and tongue. The outsole and insole include blood-splatter detailing, while the sneaker's performance features include Flywire wires and Zoom Air cushioning.

This Kobe 4 sneaker is available for $120 at select retailers and the official Nike retail site.

2) Nike Kobe 4 Protro ‘Metallic Gold’

The Kobe Bryant Estate and Nike formally extended their association in March 2022, and since then, there has been intense anticipation for The Swoosh's upcoming collection of Black Mamba models. The opportunity to honor Bryant's enormous influence on and off the court by donning his hallmark catalog has been shared by everyone, from passive hoopers to his ardent followers.

While Kobe's daughter Gigi's 16th birthday was recently celebrated with the introduction of the Kobe 6 Protro "Mambacita," Kobe's fourth Nike signature silhouette will be back in the summer of 2023.

No official images or first looks of the upcoming Kobe 4 Protro have been released as of yet. Still, a black and white base accented by "Metallic Gold" and "Bright Emerald" has been confirmed, similar to that of its rereleased "Del Sol" composition. The Kobe 4 Protro was first introduced in its Protro construction through 2016's "Fade to Black" series and was followed up by the well-regarded collaborative collection with Undefeated.

The reappearance of further Protro proposals will be a pleasant sight for those in the NBA who are furthering the five-time champion's legacy, as players like DeMar DeRozan and Devin Booker continue to represent Kobe's brand inside the League by continually cycling through their collections.

The Kobe 4 Protro is set to release on May 1, 2023, for $180 at select retailers and other retail sites.

3) Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro 'Wizenard'

The Kobe 4 Protro 'Wizenard,' is a limited edition that honors Kobe Bryant's renowned book series. This shoe's tumbled leather upper comes in various colours, and has a matte black heel cap. It was inspired by the cover of The Wizenard Series - Training Camp.

The original Kobe 4's performance features, such as Flywire technology, Lunarlon foam padding, and Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot, are all present in this model. This colorway is a must-have shoe for every fan of KB24, whether you're playing basketball or just flaunting your street flair.

The Kobe 4 Proto 'Wizenard' retails for $175 at select retailers and other retail sites.

4) Nike Kobe 4 x Undefeated

The Zoom Kobe 4, a collaboration with Undefeated, has an all-over iridescent sheen, with the majority of the low-upper tops painted in a shade of Fir.

The style is complemented by a cream color on the tongue, lining, sole, and logo hits, including Undefeated's 5 Strikes mark. Additionally, the heels have an '8' numbering in the PE fashion.

The Kobe 4 X Undefeated in Fir Green was released for $180 at select retail sites and other retailers.

5) Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro 'Snakeskin'

The Zoom Kobe 4 Protro "FTB" is inspired by Swoosh's 2016 "Fade to Black" collection, which featured 13 of Kobe Bryant's iconic sneakers in monochromatic colorways that changed from white to black to honor Bryant's retirement.

A debossed snakeskin pattern can be seen on the suede forefoot and collar of this particular colorway. The upper is accented with gold and teal.

The Zoom Kobe 4 Proto ‘Snakeskin’ FTB retails for $175 at select retail sites and other retailers.

These are some of the Kobe 4 colorways that have ruled the sneaker world ever since their release. Let us know in the comments section which one you added to your sneaker collection.

