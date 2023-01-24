5 best Nike Kobe 6 sneakers of all time

The popular Nike Kobe 6 sneakers are no strangers to the world of sneakerheads. The sneakers are the brainchild of an iconic collaboration between NBA star Kobe Bryant and Nike.

There have been many versions of Nike Kobe sneakers, including the Nike Kobe 1. However, the Kobe 6 is an exclusive sneaker that represents the late hall of fame star’s color Psyche in the designs.

Moreover, just like other sneakers, there are many colorways for Kobe 6 for sneakerheads to choose from and add to their collection.

The Nike Kobe 6 “Prelude” and four other Nike Kobe 6 Sneakers

1) Nike Kobe 6 Proto “All-Star”

The Closet Inc. @TheClosetInc Kobe Day Purchase Raffle



The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star” is a re-release of Kobe’s 6th signature shoe with the colourway that Bryant wore during the 2011 NBA All-Star Game.



Sign up begins at 12 AM EST 08/24/21



To qualify:

1. RT this post

2. Sign up via the link in our bio Kobe Day Purchase Raffle The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star” is a re-release of Kobe’s 6th signature shoe with the colourway that Bryant wore during the 2011 NBA All-Star Game.Sign up begins at 12 AM EST 08/24/21To qualify: 1. RT this post 2. Sign up via the link in our bio https://t.co/ogcT9PZGHI

By retaining Kobe Bryant's line of signature shoes, Nike has taken on the responsibility of paying tribute to the late legend. The company decided to pay homage to earlier Kobe 6 releases, like the 2011 "All-Star" hue, which became available once again during the All-Star Weekend of March 2021.

Its design, executed similarly to earlier iterations, is nearly 1:1 with the original, with its upper covered in scales with a vivid red tone. A layer underneath, a soft gradient drapes the upper, darkening mainly at the edges in a vignette-like pattern.

The rest of the tooling underneath contrasts in white and ice blue, while the heel counter, tongue, and midsole are given a polished black treatment from behind. Additionally, like the "Grinch" before it, it's likely that the next Protro will have additional unannounced upgrades: The forefoot will conceal Air Zoom Turbo, the heel will be softer, it will have more responsive foam, and the tread will have a better traction pattern.

This Kobe 6 is available for $180 at select retail sites and official Nike retailers.

2) Nike Kobe 6 “Black Mamba”

Kobe Bryant always had a lot to contribute to the sport he adored. He returned to the Philippines in 2011, a nation fiercely passionate about basketball. Bryant's participation in a straightforward pick-up game in Manila against the UAAP All-Stars inspired the "Black Mamba" Zoom Kobe VI.

The Kobe 6 has an exclusive "River Rock" colorway that his fans have been excited about ever since its launch. It uses Flywire technology for support, a sock liner to conform to a player's foot, and an upper that resembles snake scales, taking inspiration from Kobe's moniker Black Mamba. A lighter shade of gray is used for the Swoosh logo on the side panels, and the insoles have gold accents.

The Kobe 6 “Black Mamba” is available for $200 at select retail sites and the official Nike site.

3) Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Green Apple”

The Kobe 6 Protro is based on a popular colorway that debuted on Christmas Day in 2010, in its original form. It has a whimsical recoloring of Kobe's Black Mamba persona with a scaly top, which hosts a Lime Green color inspired by reptiles. It is equipped with a large, flexible Air Zoom Turbo unit, responsive foam, and scaled-down traction for a better court feel. It is lower, sleeker, and faster-looking than before.

The Kobe 6 Protro “Green Apple” is available for $180 at select retail sites.

4) Nike Kobe 6 “Prelude”

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Murals @kobemurals



(via House of Heat) The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Prelude” is rumored to be returning later this year(via House of Heat) The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Prelude” is rumored to be returning later this year 👀(via House of Heat) https://t.co/Anky6CAcLH

The Kobe 6 "Prelude" is one of the most well-liked components of 2014's Prelude Pack.

The 8-shoe "Prelude" collection initially included the Kobe 6 "Prelude." The Kobe 6 stands out as one of the most colorful and delicately designed silhouettes. This is due to its mural-like patterns, directly inspired by street art in Venice, California. Many vividly colorful objects are included on the shoes, including planets, enormous waves, sharks, octopuses, and more

These colorful Kobe 6 “Preluded” kicks are available for $180 at select retailers and the official Nike retail site.

5) Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Reverse Grinch”

NTWRK @NTWRKLIVE “Reverse Grinch” Nike Kobe 6 Protro Holiday SZN “Reverse Grinch” Nike Kobe 6 Protro Holiday SZN 🎄👺 https://t.co/8p2287ZxUK

Including its exciting Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" variation, Nike is ready to revolutionize the footwear industry. Intriguing neon green and red accents will be mixed with darker black tones for increased detail in this edition.

As for its construction, the entire sneaker will be covered with a color scheme of Bright Crimson, Black, and Electric Green. The faux-snakeskin top, mesh, and tongue flaps, including the TPU reinforcements, will be covered in red tones. The lace set and Mamba logo on top of the tongue flap adopt the vivid green style attributed to the Dr. Seuss character.

The midfoot transitions from a red heel counter with a golden Kobe emblem to a black Nike Swoosh that has been spray-painted on.

This Kobe 6 Proto “Reverse Grinch” is set to release in the holiday season of 2023 for $180 at the official Nike site and other retail sites.

These are the top five Nike Kobe 6 sneakers for sneakerheads to add to their sneaker collection.

Poll : 0 votes