5 best Nike x Kaws sneaker collabs of all time

Nike has introduced some revolutionary silhouettes to the sneaker world. Moreover, the designs and innovations that the American footwear brand uses in its models increase the interest of sneakerheads even more.

Every sport has a cultural icon, and Swoosh constantly associates the recognisable swoosh to those icons. People form enduring emotional relationships via their participation in and enjoyment of sports. Swoosh is a major game changer in the world of sneakers, but it does more than that. Swoosh works with several brands and artists to provide amazing sneakers for sneakerheads.

One of the artists that make the list of Nike collaborators is KAWS. A New York-based artist by the name of KAWS has created a reputation for himself by creating exclusive toys and apparel. He is also a well-known artist who exhibits his work abroad in museums and galleries. His work straddles the line between high art and world commerce.

The iconic collaboration between Swoosh and KAWS has introduced some of the most artistic sneakers that every art-loving sneakerhead would appreciate.

The Nike x KAWS x Sacai Blazer Low sneakers ‘ Neptune Blue’ and Four Other Nike x KAWS Sneakers of All Time.

1) KAWS x Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Cool Gray'

hztttao @noviaini Tao got Kaws x Air Jordan 4 Retro cool grey sneakers Tao got Kaws x Air Jordan 4 Retro cool grey sneakers 👟 https://t.co/r4dzfuYkws

The iconic artist KAWS and Jordan Brand will team up to release the Air Jordan 4 Retro x KAWS in the spring of 2017. The sneaker has a cool gray premium suede top with tonal detailing that nods to the well-known companion series by KAWS, as well as a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Additionally, the Air Jordan 11 Suede, which comes in a monochromatic Cool Gray colorway, has subtle nods to the KAWS Companion character throughout and has a similar esthetic. Different types of premium suede are offered in the form of both an improved hairy suede and a finer foundation for a unique take on the legendary Air Jordan 4 vintage.

These limited exquisite sneakers are available for sale for $350 at select retail sites and other retailers.

2) Nike x Sacai x KAWS Blazer Low ‘Purple Dusk’

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Ad: sacai x KAWS x Nike Blazer Low 'Purple Dusk' releases tomorrow at 7am PT/10am ET => bit.ly/30QswgN Ad: sacai x KAWS x Nike Blazer Low 'Purple Dusk' releases tomorrow at 7am PT/10am ET => bit.ly/30QswgN https://t.co/Yt1IYmDC02

The KAWS x Sacai x Nike Blazer Low in "Purple Dusk," which was unveiled on December 10th, 2021, is a significant collaboration, while not being the most sought-after of 2021.

The impending shoes are Chitose Abe's most recent proposal for a three-way collaborative venture. Early November saw their first tease. The newest low-top Swoosh Blazer doesn't provide anything special, it has exposed foam tongues and ankles along with stacked profile swooshes, tongue labels, and midsole foxing.

Brian Donnelly has etched his trademark "XX" symbol onto the lateral forefoot. The late Virgil Abloh's work also tapped into this cultural shift at the North American institution. On a larger scale, Sacai's "Purple Dusk/Aqua/Pink/White"-colored project further demonstrates NIKE, Inc.'s commitment to enabling select creatives worldwide to reimagine previously-guarded sneaker designs.

The Sacai x KAWS Blazer Low ‘Purple Dusk’ will retail for $140 at select retailers and the official Swoosh site.

3) Nike x KAWS x Sacai Blazer Low sneakers ‘ Neptune Blue’

The KAWS x Sacai x Blazer Low "Neptune Blue" is the result of a four-piece collaboration between Chitose Abe and Brian Donnelly. KAWS updated Sacai's repaired Blazer with clashing colors drawn from his "URGE" series.

The aqua leather upper is enhanced with doubled eyestays, powder blue and yellow swooshes, and a swoosh logo. The white rubber midsole bears many overlapping layers of KAWS' iconic "XX" that wrap around the heel of the shoe.

The KAWS x Sacai Blazer Low sneakers ‘ Neptune Blue’ is available for $225 at the select retail site and the official Swoosh site.

4) Nike x KAWS x sacai x Blazer Low 'Team Red'

TheStockroom @TheStockroomUK Nike x Sacai x Kaws Blazer low Team Red drops November 27th, are these a cop or drop ?🏎 Nike x Sacai x Kaws Blazer low Team Red drops November 27th, are these a cop or drop ?🏎 https://t.co/K0xbeJORsf

The three-way collaboration between KAWS, Sacai and the Swoosh Blazer Low has suddenly surfaced in a "Team Red/Hot Lava/White" design via official pictures after first showing up in primarily blue and purple shades.

Like its predecessors and other Chitose Abe shoes, the future sneakers have numerous layers in the top and sole sections. The pair's upper, which is mostly constructed of synthetic leather, features a range of colored swooshes, lace guards, and tongues, many of which have co-branding and pay homage to older Swoosh Blazer versions by exposing foam material.

The midsole and outsole parts forgo any vibrant "Team Red" and "Hot Lava" hues in favor of a "colorless" makeup that both nods to the silhouette's past and lets KAWS and Sacai's design elements take center stage. Brian Donnelly, however, engraves two "X"s onto the midsole to signify that the shoes are an official collaboration.

The KAWS x Sacai x Blazer Low 'Team Red' retails for $140 at select retail sites and the official Swoosh site.

5) Nike X KAWS X Sacai X Nike Blazer Low “REED”

BYZZ KICKS @byzzkicks Sacai x KAWS x Nike Blazer Low "Reed"



Kotak dia pun cantik! Sacai x KAWS x Nike Blazer Low "Reed"Kotak dia pun cantik! https://t.co/yeODn4pkoq

One of the most exciting partnerships of the Winter 2021 season may be on the horizon for KAWS and sacai. Their Blazer Lows, which debuted in two waves, demonstrate a skilful application of the New York artist's repertoire by fusing hues that Chitose Abe alone hasn't yet created. Additionally, the "Reed" colourway from the second drop stands out slightly from the rest due to its upper's abundance of neutral colors.

The upper heavily features the named color, which reads like a dull tan. The hue, which doubles as the leather foundation and outermost tongue, optically accentuates the details on top, including the glossy blue swoosh and the pastel-dominated eye stay panels.

While partially made of the same earth tone as the adjacent lace unit, it is similarly accentuated by stringing in vibrant splashes of orange. The same white midsole unit that adorns the earlier selections is then placed above everything.

The Nike X KAWS X Sacai X Nike Blazer Low “REED” is available for $140 at the official Swoosh site and the other retail sites.

These are the top five KAWS x Nike sneaker collabs of all time. Let us know in the comment section which one did you add to your shelf.

Poll : 0 votes