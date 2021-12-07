5 best portrayals of historical figures by Hollywood actors in the 21st Century

An actor portraying a real person is never a cakewalk.

Casting is always a significant factor in the case of biopics. The director has to find someone who not only looks like the historical figure but is also capable of playing the part.

And the actor has to understand and incorporate the person's characteristics into their acting. However, the makeup artist contributes greatly to the embodiment of the figure as well.

Which actor played what role? Here's a list

5) Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo

Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo amazes people even today (Image via Sportskeeda)

Actor Salma Hayek did an incredible job as Frida Kahlo in the 2002 movie Frida, based on the Mexican artist's controversial life. The movie won many awards and continues to amaze people after almost two decades.

Angela Christian-Wilkes @CaptainAngelo SALMA HAYEK AS FRIDA KAHLO WILL NEVER LEAVE MY MIND SALMA HAYEK AS FRIDA KAHLO WILL NEVER LEAVE MY MIND

4) Bruno Ganz as Adolf Hitler

Bruno Ganz as Adolf Hitler might just be the most iconic of all (Image via The New Daily)

Bruno Ganz beautifully portrayed Adolf Hitler in Downfall (2004), a movie that depicts the dictator's final days. The actor won the London Film Critics' Circle Award for Actor of the Year in 2005 for his portrayal.

3) Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela

People still mistake Morgan Freeman for Nelson Mandela (Image via Sportskeeda)

Morgan Freeman starred as Nelson Mandela in the 2009 movie Invictus, which depicts the story of how the latter unified an entire country divided by racism. The veteran actor did such an incredible job that he's sometimes mistaken for the great leader.

aloveyoutoo #KalikasanNaman @ALOveyoutoo Someone at the gym just referred to Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela Someone at the gym just referred to Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela

2) Daniel Day‑Lewis as Abraham Lincoln

Daniel Day‑Lewis as Abraham Lincoln was a match made in heaven (Image via Sportskeeda)

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis was unbeatable as U.S. President Abraham Lincoln in the 2012 biopic Lincoln. Daniel's Oscar-worthy performance did not disappoint people who wanted him to win the Academy Award for Best Actor.

1) Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking

Eddie Redmayne beautifully played Stephen Hawking (Image via Sportskeeda)

The amount of research Eddie Redmayne had to do to play the role of Stephen Hawking in his biopic, The Theory of Everything (2014), was fruitful enough to bring him an Oscar. And it did.

Gut issues? @professorgreen Bloody hell Eddie Redmayne is incredible as Stephen Hawking Bloody hell Eddie Redmayne is incredible as Stephen Hawking

The scientist later said that Eddie had portrayed him so well that he thought the actor was none but himself.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer