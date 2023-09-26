5 best sneaker collaborations launched in September 2023

Sneaker brands have been very busy, just as the rest of the fashion industry has been buzzing with activity. From New York Fashion Week to London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, the swift wheel of fashion continues to spin.

In the same vein, sneaker makers have continued to churn out their latest products. The industry has not slowed down, with different brands dropping new releases and reveals.

This month of September has witnessed the coming together of big brands to brainstorm and release breathtaking designs for sneakerheads all over the world. From football-inspired shoes to waterproof sneakers, this month's collaborations have something for everyone.

Best Sneaker Launches of September 2023

Sneaker makers and other brands announced quite a number of releases this month. Let's take a quick look at some of the most memorable releases so far:

1. New Balance 610Xv1 GORE-TEX ‘’Raw Cashew’’ sneakers

The time-tested fashion brand, New Balance, released its latest product just in time for fall. Equipped with GORE-TEX technology, a waterproof fabric and registered trademark of W. L. Gore & Associates, the 610Xv1 is designed to keep your feet warm and dry in the winter season.

Released on September 22, the shoe features puzzle-like soles and is dressed in an impressive cashew color, as the name implies. As the summer gives way to fall, make sure you're prepared with a season-appropriate wardrobe.

The New Balance 610Xv1 GORE-TEX "Raw Cashew" (Image via New Balance)

The ''Raw Cashew'' sneakers are available to shop for $170 on the New Balance website.

2. A-COLD-WALL x Nike TN98 “Stone” & “Onyx”

Dr. Samuel Ross’ A-COLD-WALL (ACW) collaborated with sneaker giant Nike to give a twist to the beloved Air Max Plus silhouette. The new release, dubbed the TN98, features full-grain leather that is designed to age with wear. Additionally, the tongue carries the Ultra Violet branding of the ACW and Nike brands.

The ACW brand's love for geometry is expressed in the laser-etched swoosh and compact squares adorning the body of the shoes.

A-COLD-WALL x Nike Air Max TN98 (Image via ACW)

This artfully designed footwear was released on September 12 and sold for $220 US on the A-COLD-WALL website.

3. UNDEFEATED x Converse Weapon

Veteran partners UNDEFEATED and Converse introduced another hit collab on September 14. The brands, having worked together for over a decade, have a series of bestselling products between them. This time around, the two brands recreated the iconic ''weapon'' in two interesting colorways—'' Chive'' and ''Castle Wall''.

The shoes feature a ‘’PLAY DIRTY’’ motto on the medial and interior sides of the tongue tag, while the emblems of the brands are boldly placed on the tongue tag and heel.

UNDEFEATED x Converse Weapon (Image via UNDEFEATED)

The colorways were released on September 14 and sold for $140 on the two brands' website.

4. FENTY x PUMA Avanti

After over five years of being apart, the Fenty and Puma brands came together again for an innovative release. This time around, the two brands released a sleeker version of the iconic Avanti. Fans of both brands were rewarded for their patience with impressive colorways of the football-inspired Avanti silhouette.

Eye-catching “FENTY” branding is showcased on the folded tongue. Both colorways feature black laces and brown and white insoles and outsoles.

Fenty x PUMA Avanti (Image via PUMA)

The Avanti colorways were released on September 15 and are sold for $160 US on the brands’ website.

5. The Broken Arm x Salomon X_ALPAGES GTX

As a follow-up to the XT-Quest 2 released earlier in the year, the Broken Arm, a Paris-based boutique, and Salomon created the X-ALPAGES GTX.

The shoes, having been released previously on The Broken Arm website, were given a red makeover and launched on the Salomon website. This new version of the X-ALPAGES GTX, aptly named 'Biking Red,' is a blend of red and pink hues coming together in a sharp contrast against the black and brown insole and outsole of the shoes.

The red variant of the shoes was launched on September 13. As can be seen in the images, the shoes have a sturdy appearance with durability written all over them. The pretty footwear is available for $208.10 US on the Broken Arm website.

The Broken Arm x Salomon X-ALPAGES GTX (Image via The Broken Arm)

This September will go down in the fashion history books as one to remember, and as the month gradually comes to an end, the sneakerheads are eager to see what October has to offer.