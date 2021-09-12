5 best stand-up comedy specials on Netflix

Netflix has been a heaven for fans of stand-up comedies as the OTT platform features the works of famous comics around the globe. Viewers can find tons of hour-long specials from the likes of Trevor Noah, Hasan Minhaj, Dave Chappelle, Hannah Gadsby, and many more.

Fans can get their daily dose of laughter by accessing the ever-expanding catalog of Netflix. They can find plenty of stand-ups featuring anecdotal humor, topical comedy, observational pieces, famous tragedies, or anything else.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Stand-ups on Netflix: Five must-watch specials on the platform right now

1) Amy Schumer: Growing

Amy Schumer: Growing (Image via Netflix)

Amy Schumer has been active in the stand-up comedy scene for more than one and half a decade. She has made various appearances on tons of TV projects and starred in plenty of stand-up specials in the past.

In Amy Schumer: Growing, the comic talks about various personal experiences, including her pregnancy. Special's brilliant, witty jokes are highly relatable for women. Viewers can check out this hour-long special here.

2) Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

Quarter-Life Crisis (Image via Netflix)

27-year-old Taylor Tomlinson brings out brilliant relatable observations herself and other fellow adults that are in their 20s. There are hilarious set-ups and callbacks with Tomlinson ranting about getting sick of her 20s.

Every young adult in the crowd was left with chuckles and applause as the then 25-year-old kept everyone engaged. Fans can check out Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis on Netflix here.

3) Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

23 Hours To Kill (Image via Netflix)

Everyone is aware of the legendary Jerry Seinfeld as his career spans over more than four decades. In 23 Hours to Kill, the Jerry Seinfeld star talks about how everyone's life sucks in a pretty James Bondesque theme.

The hour-long comedy special keeps everyone engaged with the infectious energy and charisma that Seinfeld possesses. Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill is a PG-13 set-up; hence, everyone can enjoy the special on Netflix.

4) Vir Das: For India

Vir Das: For India (Image via Netflix)

In Vir Das: For India, the Indian stand-up comic talks about his home country. However, the hilarious comedy routine is not only meant for Indians but for a global audience who don't know about India.

Vir Das has been a pioneer in the urban Indian stand-up comedy scene and can be nothing short of a veteran. His third Netflix special features observational sets and topical comedy while creating a nostalgic feeling with his Parle-G jokes.

The special also talks about the tragedy of 26/11 maturely and compassionately. The set-up of jokes and callbacks is impeccable, and everyone should check out Vir Das: For India here.

5) John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (Image via Netflix)

John Mulaney is another experienced stand-up comic and writer that has remained relevant for quite a long time. He has worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live, and his other comedic performances have won him various awards.

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City features routines of anecdotal comedy and relatable pieces on Americans. The Netflix special features his struggles and experiences in the past with a perfect dose of laughter.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar