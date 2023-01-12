5 best Tyler, The Creator x Converse sneaker collabs of all time 

Collaborations between shoe companies and rappers like Tyler, the creator and musicians are prevalent. Nike has worked with artists like Drake, J. Cole, and Selina Gomez and is rumored to be developing a Megan Thee Stallion partnership. Puma has enlisted Dua Lipa and Selina Gomez.

Converse and Tyler, The Creator's label Golf Wang has one of the best musician-sneaker alliances. The official relationship started in 2017 after the 31-year-old artist wore the company's high-top Chuck Taylor design frequently.

The partnership between Tyler, the creator, and Converse ever since then has created some of the most impressive sneakers.

The GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse “Grinch” and Four Other Tyler, The Creator and Converse Sneaker Collabs

1) GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse “Reflective”

A first for the GOLF le FLEUR* One Star, Tyler released a metallic leather version of the identical shoe with reflective accents, similar to the previously stated industrial-inspired One Star.

Additionally, Tyler, the Creator reworked his collaboration and created a finish meant for a daring approach to flash photography with the Golf Le Fleur x One Star OX "3M." Even the flowery motif that graces the quarter panel of the low top's metallic silver leather upper is totally covered with reflective 3M. An outsole made of bright orange rubber reproduces a floral design underneath the foot.

The GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse “Reflective” retails for $110 at select retail sites and the official Converse site.

2) GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse “Two-Tone”

Along with each silhouette sporting a two-tone concept, Converse and Tyler, The Creator recently released their newest GOLF Le Fleur* line, dubbed the Two-Tone.

Tyler's renowned flower motif is prominently shown on the lateral and medial sides of each of the four colourways — Purple/Green, Red/Light Blue, Pink/Orange, and Light Blue/Pink —and is accented with white contrast stitching. The interior of the shoe and the tongue are also covered in the Converse x Golf Le Fleur insignia, which completes the look.

These sneakers retail for $110 at select retailers and other retail sites.

3) GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse One Star “Pride Month”

After announcing a North American tour, Tyler, The Creator was back with a Pride-friendly Converse One Star. Time will feature support from artists like Jaden Smith and Blood Orange. The latest addition to Tyler's Golf le Fleur Line is supported by a sole unit covered in rainbows and features a pure white upper with visible stitching.

The left and right tongues introduce a rainbow-coloured rendition of Wolf Haley's trademark logo, which supports the shoe's vibrant sole. His ubiquitous sunflower stripe encircles One Star's recognizable midfoot branding.

The GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse One Star “Pride Month” is available for $110 at the official Converse site and other retail sites.

4) GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse Chuck 70 “Flames”

One of Tyler, the Creator's strangest designs to date, is the Chuck 70 shown above. Tyler, who had previously experimented extensively with various materials, decided to go with the Converse Chuck 70's classic canvas construction and merely added a vibrant flame image to the shoe's upper.

This is the first time the same flames have been seen on a pair of Converse sneakers, they had previously been shown on GOLF WANG's Cherry Bomb album and in his apparel line.

The turquoise blue canvas upper, emblazoned with orange and red flames, strikes a strong contrast. Black details and the logo throughout contrast with the white midsole and laces. The brand's signature floral symbol is featured on the cherry red sole of this shoe, giving it a striking pop of color.

These sneakers retail for $766 at the official Converse site and other retail sites.

5) GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse “Grinch”

Rapper Tyler, The Creator promised an impending GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse collaboration sneaker shortly after the seventh annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival concluded over the weekend.

The newest model, unveiled on Golf Wang's official Instagram account, is coated in fuzzy green material in the likeness of the well-known Dr Seuss character. The Grinch's eyes have also been embroidered on the heels, and the tongue tab features white GOLF le FLEUR* and Converse logos in addition to a red insole.

These Grinch sneakers are available for $250 at select retailers like Stockx and the official Converse site.

These are the top five Tyler, the creator and Converse sneaker collabs of all time. Let us know in the comment section which of these you are getting next.

