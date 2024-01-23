5 Best underrated watch brands to consider in 2024

Underrated watch brands have gone unnoticed because consumers tend to gravitate toward renowned watchmakers such as Patek Philippe, Cartier, and Rolex, which have successfully established themselves as some of the world's finest watchmaking brands.

It might come as a surprise to some that there are varieties of not-too-popular watchmakers that effortlessly deliver top-notch timepieces that can stand head-to-head with watches from the big names. Some of these watch brands include Bulova, Omega, Tissot, Skagen, and Meistersinger. Popularity is not a determinant of a brand's level of craftsmanship and creativity, and these watch brands are proof of that.

On the lookout for the five best-underrated watch brands to consider in 2024? Team Sportskeeda has curated a detailed list highlighting the names that are making ripples in the fashion world.

5 best underrated watch brands to consider for quality watches in 2024

1) Bulova

This New York-based watchmaker, established in 1875 by Joseph Bulova, might not be recognized worldwide, but it has still gotten its share of success in the world of horology based on its distinctively chronographic-designed timepieces.

These watches feature an UHF quartz system, which ensures precision in time-telling, while the calendar features assist with accurate dates. This eponymous watchmaking brand's collection of timepieces is also built from fine leather materials, ceramic, and sapphire crystals, promoting durability and sophistication.

Also, Bulova's collaborations with the 50's classic, the Frank Sinatra show, and others have shown the beginnings of Bulova’s influence on pop culture.

2) Omega

From its vintage-inspired watches to its sports timepieces, Omega has always been acknowledged for its series of watches, embodying diamond embellishments, and durable ceramic materials.

This Swiss watchmaker's cutting-edge technology, like its multifunctional display, featuring both digital and analog systems, has also been one of the driving forces of the brand, alongside the vibrant and eye-catching colorways that the watches come in.

Additionally, Omega watches have become wardrobe staples for those who have keen eyes for quality craftsmanship. The brand attained historical success in the nineties when it was used in NASA's 1969 moon landing and was also used in the Olympic games in 1932. It also became the official watch for the United States Army as well as the British Royal Flying Corps.

3) Tissot

Another underrated watch brand with an impressive resume, Tissot produces innovative watches. It is a subsidiary of the Swatch group and boasts impressive designs like its pocket watch invention characterized by dual-time zones, which was the first of its kind.

Since the creation of the pocket watches, this 171-year-old watchmaking brand has also released an array of timepieces incorporated with innovative technologies like the 90's T-touch system, the antimagnetic watches, and others that have established the Tissot brand as one to look out for.

4) Skagen

Skagen is another underrated watch brand to look out for. The American luxury fashion brand is known for its watches, clothing, bags, and accessories. This Texas-based watchmaker, co-founded by Charlotte and Henrik Jorst in the late 1980s, creates watches that come in minimalistic yet elegant-looking designs that pay homage to the rich cultural heritage of Denmark.

As a result of the founding duo's unrelenting commitment to creating quality and affordable watches, this brand has transcended beyond America to European and Asian countries, likewise making it onto the USA's list of fastest-growing companies.

5) Meistersinger

This German-based watchmaking brand was born from the inspiration of commemorating the uniqueness of German music, with its name "meistersinger.".

Another underrated watch brand, their high-end series of mechanical timepieces sets them apart from conventional watch brands. Their distinctive design, especially their "one-hand" feature, unlike the traditional "three-hand" feature, and their two-digit numbering system make their watches unique and easily recognizable.

The brand also boasts the British royal family as part of its clientele, as it created a custom-made timepiece for the celebration of the historical feat of the late Queen Elizabeth in 2013. Also, this German watchmaker's creativity has been recognized through awards like IF product design and the Red Dot award.

2024 is the year to experiment with fashion choices, and one way to start would be by looking at some of these underrated watch brands.