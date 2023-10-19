5 best works featuring Hayden Christensen

Hayden Christensen shot to fame with his role as Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi warrior who goes on to become Darth Vader. However, the Canadian actor has not only breathed life into the iconic Star Wars character, but also appeared in multiple other noteworthy movies.

Hayden Christensen kicked off his career in the television industry at the very young age of 12, when he appeared in the German-Canadian TV series Family Passions in a supporting role. He quickly moved on to several minor roles in movies as well, starting with In the Mouth of Madness.

The celebrated actor appeared in multiple movies and series before the turn of the new century, but his most successful entries came in 2002 and 2005 in the Star Wars franchise. Thus, fans and enthusiasts are always on the lookout for an extensive list of films starring Hayden Christensen that should not be missed at all.

Ahsoka, Shattered Glass, and three other best movies starring Hayden Christensen

1) Ahsoka (2023)

Ahsoka (Image via Disney+)

Ahsoka is a sci-fi action drama miniseries from the house of Disney+. Also referred to as Star Wars: Ahsoka, the series came as an installation from the Star Wars franchise and a spin-off title from The Mandalorian. The show was created by Dave Filoni, who both wrote the screenplay and directed it as well.

The series starred Rosario Dawson in the titular role alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, and Hayden Christensen, among others, in pivotal roles. Ahsoka was a hit among critics as well as Star Wars fans, who loved the blend of the original and newer styles and elements of the popular saga.

The official synopsis for the series, as provided by Lucasfilm, reads as follows:

"Ahsoka Tano, the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars, is investigating a mysterious new threat to the galaxy after the fall of the Empire. As she reunites with her former apprentice, Sabine Wren, rumors of the villainous Thrawn’s return are on the rise."

Hayden Christensen reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker, or Darth Vader, in the series. Although dead during the time the story unfolds, Darth Vader appears in front of Ahsoka Tano in the World Between Worlds. This was the first time Christensen actually appeared on-screen for a Star Wars role in recent times. The previous titles that featured him were mostly archival or just a voice role.

2) Jumper (2008)

Jumper (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Jumper is a science fiction action film from the house of 20th Century Fox. Doug Liman directed the film with a screenplay written by David S. Goyer, Jim Uhls, and Simon Kinberg, which was inspired from Steven Gould's novel of the same name. The official synopsis for the film, as provided on Fox's streaming service, Tubi, reads as follows:

"A man with the ability to instantly teleport anywhere in the world lives a life of adventure until he meets his match. A showdown is inevitable."

The film starred Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Bell, Diane Lane, and others in key roles. Released in 2008, the film received mixed reviews from critics but ended up being a commercial success. The fact that the movie changed up so many things compared to the novel was a point of contention for many.

3) Shattered Glass (2003)

Shattered Glass (Image via Lionsgate)

Shattered Glass is a biographical drama from the house of Lionsgate Films. The film was Billy Ray's feature directorial debut, and he wrote the screenplay for the film, which was itself inspired from Buzz Bissinger's 1998 article of the same name in Vanity Fair. The film premiered at the 2003 TIFF, before releasing in limited theaters months later.

The official synopsis for the film, as provided by Lionsgate, reads as follows:

"Young hotshot journalist Stephen Glass puts on a good show for his adoring editor, Michael Kelly, but admits deep insecurities to his fellow writer, Caitlin Avey. When Glass begins turning in outrageous stories, his popularity skyrockets, but rival journalist Charles Lane becomes suspicious as to their factual accuracy and eventually discovers that Glass has been fabricating many of his sources."

The film starred Hayden Christensen, Peter Sarsgaard, Chloë Savigny, Rosario Dawson, Melanie Lynskey, and Steve Zahn, among other notable actors. While the film was not very successful in the box-office, it was a favorite among critics for the performances by the cast as well as the gripping screenplay.

4) Takers (2010)

Takers (Image via Sony)

Takers is a crime action thriller from the house of Sony Pictures. The film was directed by John Luessenhop, with a screenplay credited to Peter Allen, Gabriel Casseus, and Avery Duff, alongside Luessenhop himself. The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Takers takes you into the world of a notorious group of criminals who continue to baffle police by pulling off perfectly executed bank robberies. They are in and out like clockwork, leaving no evidence behind and laying low between heists."

It further states:

"But when they attempt to pull off one last job with more money at stake than ever before, the crew may find their plans interrupted by a hardened detective who is hell-bent on solving the case."

The film featured an ensemble cast, including the likes of Hayden Christensen, Chris Brown, Matt Dillon, Idris Elba, Michael Ealy, Steve Harris, Paul Walker, and other prominent actors. Released in 2010, the film received a lukewarm reception from critics and the audience.

5) Life as a House (2001)

Life as a House (Image via New Line Cinema)

Life as a House is a drama offering from the house of New Line Cinema. The film was directed by Irwin Winkler, with a screenplay written by Mark Andrus. Life as a House premiered at the 2001 Toronto International Film Festival, before releasing in limited theaters across America in October 2001. While the film itself received mixed feedback, performances by the cast were widely praised.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"George Monroe, a divorcee who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. ...Sam, George's contemptuous teenage son, who spends his time doing drugs, engaging in small-time prostitution and avoiding his dying father."

It further states:

"In a last-chance effort to fulfill one of his life's dreams, George, an architect, begins rebuilding an old house. He enlists Sam's help in the hopes that the project will enable him to fix his troubled relationship with Sam, and with his ex-wife, whom he abandoned."

The film starred Hayden Christensen, Kevin Kline, and Kristin Scott Thomas in pivotal roles, alongside Jena Malone, Mary Steenburgen, Ian Somerhalder, and others in supporting roles. One of Hayden Christensen's breakthrough performances, Life as a House got him his earliest Golden Globe and SAG nominations.

With such a wide variety of films under his name, Hayden Christensen is undoubtedly one of the more underrated actors in today's industry.