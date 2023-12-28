5 big questions fans have ahead for My Life With The Walter Boys season 2

My Life With the Walter Boys is a recently released teen drama series on Netflix based on the same-titled novel by Ali Novak. The series premiered on Netflix on December 7, 2023, with all the episodes coming out at the same time.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teenager moves in with her guardian's big family in a small town and learns lessons about love, hope and friendship."

Season 1 of My Life With The Walter Boys ends with a cliffhanger that already has viewers waiting for the next season. It is a jumble of emotions and issues that raises far too many questions. Season 2 of My Life With The Walter Boys has been confirmed, although it does not have a specified release date yet. We go over a few of the theories that fans anticipate for the upcoming season.

My Life With The Walter Boys - 5 fan theories for season 2

1) Will Tara and Nikhil Break Up?

A still from the show (image via Netflix)

Tara was certain of the fact that Nikhil was the one for her. Though she doesn't say it out loud, she talks about how easy and different her relationship with him was from her other relationships.

Saying that she split up with Nikhil or moved on with Richard in season two of My Life With The Walter Boys would be premature, but maybe she would think twice about her relationship with her own emotions. The truth is that Tara wasn't ready for Nikhil to quit his work to accompany her to London, even if she was eager to travel there.

2) Will Jackie return to the ranch?

My Life With the Walter Boys diverged from the novel, which opens up a lot more story options for season 2. With Jackie choosing neither of the brothers and taking a plane back to New York City with her uncle Richard, the first season concluded on a cliffhanger. Season 2 might focus on her life as she makes an effort to move past the Walter family or might create a plot point to have her return to the ranch.

3) Did Haley really cheat on Will?

Haley appears to have cheated on Will with a man by the name of Morgan. It's possible she started seeing him, moved on from her breakup, and called it quits after realizing it wouldn't work with anybody else the way it did with Will. An alternative, less damning scenario would be that she was going to accept a job offer elsewhere and that Morgan served as her liaison.

The main issue between them in season one has been communication, which is something they will need to work on in season two of the series.

4) Erin will have difficult decisions to make

Erin needs to make some difficult choices. She saw running track as a means of securing her desired future rather than a hobby. What options does she have if she did give it up?

Erin's mother encourages her to pursue theater, but it doesn't make her issues go away. When it comes to making decisions that suit her needs, Erin still has a lot of work to do in terms of self-awareness. She might begin dating Cole's brother, but it will require more exploration in the upcoming season.

5) Team Alex vs. Team Cole - Who will Jackie choose?

It was a cowardly thing for Jackie to run away. She had made things incredibly complicated by kissing Cole, so she didn't want to face the boys. When Jackie returns, she will have to decide if Alex's declaration of love for her or Cole is the reason she fled. After Katherine, he is the second person to whom she needs to explain.

The big question is if she'll return permanently with the Walters or if she'll just settle everything and head back to New York. Even if everything works properly, staying back could be unpleasant. However, staying in Colorado would be feasible if Alex begins dating Kiley and Jackie and Cole eventually get together.

Season 1 of My Life With the Walter Boys is currently streaming on Netflix.