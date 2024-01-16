5 biggest moments at the Critics Choice Awards 2024

The Critics Choice Awards 2024 took place on January 14, 2024, as a star-studded event where Hollywood celebrities brought their A-game. With Robert Downey Jr. winning the awards for his role in Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig winning the award for best adapted screenplay in Barbie, this year’s Critics Choice Awards were full of the best moments.

The Critics Choice Awards witnessed Hollywood actors and filmmakers receiving the awards they have long been deserving of.

Beef, The Bear, and others win big at Critics Choice Awards 2024

1. Oppenheimer wins big

After his phenomenal performance as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. returned to the big screen with his commercial as well as the critical success of Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. For Downey’s role in the Nolan film, he received the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Besides Robert Downy Jr.’s win, Oppenheimer ruled the Critics Choice Awards by receiving the award in multiple categories. The film also bagged the award for Best Picture, with Christopher Nolan winning Best Director.

In addition, the feature also won Best Editing, Best Score, Best Visual Effects, and Best Acting Ensemble.

2. Barbie vs Oppenheimer continues

The year 2023 was full of Barbie vs. Oppenheimer, which birthed the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon in the entertainment industry. This also continued at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

The Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie lost the award for Best Picture. However, despite losing the prominent award to the Christopher Nolan-directed film, the feature won multiple awards.

Barbie won the Best Original Song for I’m Just Ken by Ryan Gosling. Writers Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson accepted the award. While receiving the award, Ronson said:

"Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours. You made the world, or the audience, fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you."

Besides this, the film also won awards for Best Comedy, Best Original Screenplay, Best Costume, and Best Hair and Makeup.

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse wins Best Animated Feature

In addition to Barbeinheimer, Sony’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also won the major award at the Critics Choice Awards 2024. The film bagged the award for Best Animated Feature.

Spider-Verse was competing with Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and Heron, Disney’s Elemental, Wish, Nimona, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem for the Best Animated Feature.

This win was also a tough one for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as it was competing with The Boy and Heron, which recently won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.

4. Beef rules in Limited Series

Besides the big Hollywood films ruling the Critics Choice Awards, popular drama series also got the chance to shine at the event.

The comedy drama series from Netflix, Beef, won the award in four categories, with lead actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong leading among the stars in the ensemble cast.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, the Netflix show received the award for Best Limited Series, where Steven Yeun won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Ali Wong received the award for Best Actress, and Maria Bello won the Best Supporting Actress.

5. The Bear bags Best Comedy

In addition to Beef ruling Critics Choice Awards 2024, The Bear also brought its own game to the event. Created by Christopher Storer, the television series won the award in four prominent categories. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri led the ensemble cast for their major wins.

The Bear won the award for Best Comedy Series, with Jeremy Allen White receiving the award for Best Actor in Comedy Series and Ayo Edebiri winning Best Actress.

Ebon Moss-Bachrachand also bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

As the Critics Choice Awards 2024 are concluded, they have awarded the best from Hollywood released in 2023. Mention your favourite moment at Critics Choice Awards 2024 in the comments below.