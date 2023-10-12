5 cheapest Air Jordan 11 sneakers to avail in 2023

The Air Jordan 11 shoes are known as top picks for athletes and sneakerheads alike because the shoes possess a fine blend of fashion and function with their grippy rubber outsoles that give good traction and their translucent materials that provide them with a futuristic appearance.

Nike's website introduces the iconic shoes as follows:

"Our Jordan footwear adventure began back in the 80s when we launched our first Nike collab with Micheal Jordan. And we haven't stopped innovating since. With pro-standard materials combined with iconic styling, our Jordan 11 shoes are made for players. Expect superb grip, lightweight uppers, and matchless cushioning for footwear that carries you from the court to the street in effortless comfort."

Given the wide popularity of the impressive sneakers, people assume that the shoes are on the pricier side and may not be within the reach of the average sneakerhead. This assumption is false as there exist some fantastic deals on the Swoosh brand's website for as low as $58.97.

From women's and kids' shoes to silhouettes for men, these Air Jordan 11s promise value for money

1. The CMFT LOW

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low (Image via Nike)

These women's sneakers come in an eye-catching colorway of black, white, and iced lilac. The shoes take inspiration from the classic Jordan sneakers and are very comfortable due to the soft leather toe.

The underfoot is characterized by soft and smooth foam with rubber pods placed strategically to give traction when moving. And the webbing loops featured on the tongue of the sneakers make lacing quite easy.

The Jumpman logo can be seen on the waist and tongue of the shoes. One can cop these beauties for $76.79 USD on the Nike website.

2. The Retro Low IE

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low IE (Image via Nike)

Another impressive iteration of the iconic sneaker silhouette, these men's shoes offer a modern take on the beloved design. It is created with lightweight and breathable materials.

The shoes are dressed in brown, white, cement gray, and neutral grey hues, giving them a perfect touch-up. The arced rubber insole with ribbed detailing and the chunky design of the outsole give the shoes a futuristic aesthetic.

The full-length air cushioning unit combined with the premium detailing on the shoes is the ultimate blend of style and comfort.

Shop these shoes for $101.33 USD on the Nike website.

3. The CMFT Low for kids

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low for kids (Image via Nike)

The white and university blue colorway of these kid's shoes immediately snags the viewer's attention.

The glossy leather of the shoes' waist, blending seamlessly into the rubber insole and translucent outsole, creates a beautiful aesthetic. The black detailing from the tip of the tongue to the heel tab is the ideal finishing touch.

The CMFT Lows also feature webbing lace loops for quick lacing.

One can purchase the shoes for $58.97 USD on the brand's website.

4. The Retro Low

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low (Image via Nike)

These Retro shoes form a part of basketball history as Michael Jordan won 72 games and a title while wearing them. The iconic shoes have returned in a black, white, and sail colorway.

From the bold patent leather mudguard to the frosty-looking outsole, the Tinker Hatfield-designed shoes are every sneakerhead's dream. The full-length air cushioning is the perfect finishing touch.

The Retro Low can now be bought at a reasonable price of $208.82 USD.

5. The Retro Low for women

The Air Jordan 11 Retro Low for Women (Image via Nike)

The Retro Lows are given a feminine touch in this iteration with bright yellow and white colorways. This edition is comprised of full-length cushioning, giving the beloved silhouette extra plush comfort.

One can purchase the iconic shoes for $221.12 USD.

Head on to the Nike website to cop a pair of the aforementioned shoes before they get sold out!