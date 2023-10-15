5 cheapest Puma sneakers to avail in 2023

The Puma brand has built a reputation for consistently delivering innovative and fashionable footwear and apparel, both athletic and casual. The German brand has successfully fused fashion and sports, making it possible to wear sportswear as casual outfits.

The brand also boasts an array of impressive sneakers that have become household names. From the Cali sneakers to the Carina and Fenty collection, the brand is a force to be reckoned with in the sneaker industry.

Just as the brand is renowned for its legendary sneaker designs, it has also endeared itself to sneakerheads because of its range of affordable sneakers that offer quality without burning a hole in your pocket. With trendy and classic sneakers going for as low as 75 US Dollars, If you are seeking eye-catching designs without having to break the bank, Puma has what you desire.

Cheapest Puma sneakers available in 2023

Below is a carefully curated list of the cheapest sneakers available from the top fashion brand.

1.The Maze women's sneakers

The Maze women’s sneakers (Image via Puma)

These shoes are the ultimate steal for Gen Z fashion enthusiasts. When you sport a pair, the chunky soles make you look like you're on top of the fashion game.

The shoes are bathed in white with brown embroidery adorning the waist and insole. These stand-out sneakers elevate your style and are the perfect fusion of sports and fashion.

You can cop a pair for 90 US Dollars on the brand's website.

2. The CA Pro Lux RE: PLACE sneakers

The CA Pro Lux RE: PLACE sneakers (Image via Puma)

Released in the 1980s, this revamped version of the iconic sneaker model retains classic features like the clean embroidered lines but creates a modern take with perfect perforations and a molded midsole. These West Coast-inspired sneakers come in a fall foliage colorway for the upper part of the sneakers, with white and brown for the insole and outsole.

You can purchase a pair of these iconic sneakers for 90 US Dollars on the brand's website.

3. The Suede Classic XXI sneakers

The Suede Classic XXI men’s sneakers (Image via Puma)

These men's sneakers are reminiscent of the iconic 1968 suede. The sneakers were a game changer for the German brand, beloved by sneakerheads and fashionistas alike. Icons from various generations have worn these sneakers, which continue to be fashionable even today.

With a sleek sole and a cool-colored upper, the sneakers are a modern reinvention of the beloved silhouette.

You can purchase these bestsellers for 75 US Dollars on the brand’s website.

4. The Suede Classic XXI women's sneakers

The Suede Classic XXI women's sneakers (Image via Puma)

The women's version of the iconic suede sneakers has been revitalized with synthetic leather lining, full lace closure, and a comfortable sock liner to create ease of wearing and provide cushioning.

The sneakers are dressed in an attractive colorway of black and white, with the golden brand logo on the waist making a striking contrast against the shoes.

The shoes also feature a rubber midsole and outsole for durable grip and traction. Moreover, additional laces are included with every purchase.

The classic women's sneakers sell for 75 US Dollars on the website.

5.The Suede Classic in Rose-Dust

The Suede Classic women's sneakers in Rose Dust (Image via Puma)

These historic suede sneakers are dressed in an aesthetically pleasing rose dust colorway that immediately snags the viewer's attention. The gorgeous color of the upper part contrasts against the mild brown hue of the soles.

The soles are almost translucent, giving the shoes a futuristic look. The Puma logo is delicately placed on the waist in white and appears in green and black on the shoes' tongue.

The shoes sell for a reasonable 75 US Dollars on the brand's website.

These gorgeous steals are available on the popular brand’s website in limited quantities. Cop yours before they get sold out!