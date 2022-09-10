5 chilling details about Bill Hall Jr's death

When Bill Hall Jr. was hit on a highway in Texas on October 10, 2013, by his wife's car, the scene resembled a movie plot. Bill died, and his wife, Frances, was arrested. However, there is more to this story. Bill had a mistress, Bonnie Contreras.

The story became complicated as the investigators dug in to find more leads. Three people, Bill, Frances, and Bonnie, had witnessed the happenings at the crime scene. While Bill was dead, the two women had opposing accounts of the incident. Bonnie accused Frances of purposely killing him, and Frances said he died by accident.

NBC's true-crime series Dateline is set to throw light on this complex case involving an unfaithful husband, his wife, and the mistress. The episode will air on Friday, September 9, at 10/9c on NBC.

Five facts about Bill Hall Jr's death

1) Bonnie kept on bothering Frances with text messages filled with expletives

Even though Frances knew about Bill Hall Jr's infidelity, she had allegedly made peace with it. According to reports, Bonnie was not his first mistress as Bill had always been a man who liked the company of many women. However, Frances was especially infuriated by Bonnie's constant text messages filled with expletives. Bonnie would call her names, and this might have bothered her. Bill's mistress would also comment on Frances being overweight.

Some of the text messages read,

"Ur dumb 50 yr. old [email protected]@"

"Ur the dumb fatass that needed Lipo"

2) Frances only wanted to confront Bonnie

Frances was driving her car when she saw Bill Hall Jr on his bike and Bonnie driving their family's SUV. After seeing them, she immediately made a U-turn to confront the mistress. Frances's version of the story said she only wanted to tell Bonnie to leave her alone and stop sending those messages. She also mentioned that she never intended to hit the bike that her husband was riding. Her husband's bike just got in the way, and he died by accident.

3) Bonnie claimed that Frances was repeatedly hitting her car from behind

In her statement, Bonnie claimed that when Frances saw Bonnie inside the car, she started to hit her from behind. At first, she thought it might have happened by accident, but she did not stop. She went on to hit Bonnie's car.

Then she hit me more times. I then got thrown onto oncoming traffic. After I got thrown into oncoming traffic, I was fighting cars coming at me.

Bonnie claimed that Frances intentionally hit Bill's bike to seek revenge. Frances, however, denied all these claims.

4) Frances received two years imprisonment

Despite her repeated denials, the jury found Frances guilty of murder and aggravated assault. She was sentenced to two years of imprisonment as it was believed that she acted with "sudden passion." This is the lightest sentence possible.

5) Bonnie would take compromising photos with Bill Hall

According to reports, Bonnie often took pictures with Bill in compromising situations. She would do this to ensure that if things did not go well with the two of them, she could use the pictures against him.

According to attorney Leigh Cutter,

"Her story is that she was helping her aunt or someone sell chicken on a stick. "And she just happened to see these five guys and he was dressed really nice … I mean, he met her supposedly for two minutes. …I think she said, 'We locked eyes and I knew … I knew right then.'"

A 28-year-old exotic dancer, Bonnie met Bill Hall Jr. at a spinach festival.

