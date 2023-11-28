5 chilling details about Brittanee Drexel's murder and kidnapping

The Brittanee Drexel murder which took place on the night of April 25, 2009, took a chilling turn after thirteen years as Raymond Douglas Moody came forward to confess his crimes in early May of 2022. Brittanee Drexel was on a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her friends during her spring break when she went missing under suspicious circumstances.

The local police along with the FBI were caught up with the allegations surrounding Timothy Taylor when Moody, a suspect in 2012, stepped into the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and confessed to his crimes. The episode named Myrtle Beach Mystery in Final Moments provides viewers with a short synopsis as it reads,

"A spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., is irresistible to teenager Brittanee Drexel, despite her mother's opposition. When she disappears from the beach town, it will take years for her family to learn the truth about what happened to her."

Let's take a look at five chilling details in the Brittanee Drexel murder case.

Five chilling details about the Brittanee Drexel murder case

1) Brittanee Drexel's mother was unaware of her daughter being in Myrtle Beach

Brittanee Drexel had asked her mother, Dawn Pleckan, for permission to visit Myrtle Beach with her friends during the spring break in April 2009. After her mother refused to let her go, the two had heated arguments for days leading up to April 22, 2009, when she allegedly left for her friend's place to cool off for a couple of days.

However, Brittanee and her friends left that very night for Myrtle Beach. The last call from Brittanee to Dawn came in on the day of disappearance, April 25, 2009, when she mentioned her being at the beach. Dawn, however, assumed she was at the beach along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

2) Allegations surrounding Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor

The FBI agent Gerrick Munoz mentioned information from Taquan Brown, who was another inmate from South Carolina and was in prison for a 25-year sentence for manslaughter. Brown had information regarding Timothy Da'Shaun Taylor and his father's involvement in Drexel's murder.

He mentioned having met Taylor's father in a McClellanville stash house where he witnessed Taylor s*xually assaulting Drexel. While Brown was in the house, Drexel attempted to escape but she was recaptured, pistol-whipped in the head, and brought in again.

Brown mentioned hearing two gunshots after which he allegedly witnessed Taylor carry out a body in a rug.

3) The body was suspected to have been dumped in an alligator pond

Amidst the speculations and investigations surrounding the involvement of Timothy Taylor, Taquan Brown had mentioned witnessing Taylor dump Brittanee's body in one of the alligator ponds close to the stash house.

In the following weeks, the local police combed over 40 alligator ponds in hopes of finding the remains of Brittanee Drexel.

4) Raymond Moody comes forward with his confession

Raymond Douglas Moody appeared at the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office in early May 2022 and turned himself in on the basis of an obstruction of justice charge. Moody only wanted to speak to state authorities, as mentioned by the defense attorney who called Horry County prosecutors regarding the suspect and informant.

Following a background check by the State Law Enforcement Division, Raymond Douglas Moody was arrested on May 4, 2022, for charges of murder, kidnapping, and first-degree s*xual assault.

5) Body remains found and DNA matched to Brittanee Drexel

Moody led the police to the remains of Brittanee where her bones were found along with a single eye contact lens and a nose ring. The evidence matched DNA collected earlier and Drexel's dental records therefore confirming the lead.

According to Raymond Moody, the 62-year-old registered s*x offender, he had invited the teenager to smoke some cannabis at their campsite along with his girlfriend Angel. As Angel left for a while, he allegedly r*ped Drexel and strangled her to death. He buried Drexel under a tree in a grove nearby.

Watch Myrtle Beach Mystery episode of Final Moments on NBC.