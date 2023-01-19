5 chilling details about Christopher Gray's murder

The killing of Christopher Gray in Groton, Vermont, left the city shaken. The disabled man with a low IQ was stabbed close to ten times in October 2008. Gray fell victim to his co-worker's doubt that he was making passes at her.

Later, in a statement, even the perpetrators of the crime admitted that Gray did not deserve to die.

The entire story was detailed in the latest episode of Investigation Discovery's true-crime series See No Evil. Titled Black Widow, the official synopsis for the episode reads:

"In Groton, Vermont, a young man with a developmental disability leaves work and is never seen again; with no leads in sight, investigators must rely on surveillance footage to piece together the truth behind Christopher Gray's disappearance."

Christopher Gray murder: Five byte-sized facts you need to know about the case

1) Christopher was invited to a friendly movie plan

On the day Gray was killed, he was invited by his co-worker Amber Talbot to watch a movie together. He was initially reluctant as two other guys - Talbot's roommates - were going to be there, but he eventually gave in and agreed.

At around 11:30 pm, Amber Talbot and her roommates, Timothy Smith and Anthony Howe, picked up Christopher from work. However, Talbot dropped the three men off at the trailer home and went off to spend the night with her mother.

2) Christopher was ambushed and stabbed

As the three men gathered around a bonfire on the fateful night, Smith grabbed a six-inch knife and stabbed Gray five to ten times, while Howe helped Smith carry out the ghastly act.

Christopher died on the spot.

Smith initially decided to call the incident a result of a fight, but the conspiracy that went behind the killing soon came to light. In a statement to the victim's family, Smith wrote:

"My name is Timothy Smith and I would like to say sorry for your loss. Me & Chris ended up getting into a fight and I ended up stabbing him. I came out clean and told the cops about everything. He was a very good guy and he didn't deserve it. I am very very sorry for what I have done. He didn't deserve what I did to him. He was a hard worker. Thanks, Timothy Smith."

3) The perpetrators decided to dump the body in a well

Following the murder, the next hurdle for the perpetrators was how to dispose of the body.

The men initially decided to dump the body in a well, but as it was full of water, which would lead to the body remaining afloat, the perpetrators decided to dig a hole in the backyard and bury his body.

4) The mastermind of the plan was serving jail-term

At the time of Gray's death, Robie, the mastermind behind the murder, was serving a prison sentence for a couple of unrelated reasons.

Talbot had complained to her boyfriend Robie (Image via Shutterstock)

Talbot had complained to Robie that Christopher was making passes at her at work and a murder plan was hatched by the two of them.

Although Robie did not carry out the murder himself, he was the main man behind the conspiracy. The recorded conversation between Robie and Talbot was recovered by the police.

5) Everyone pleaded guilty in the case

Smith, Howe, and Talbot pleaded guilty in the murder case. The two men were awarded 40 years of life imprisonment and Talbot was awarded 25 to 50 of life imprisonment.

Talbot and Robie were convicted of conspiring to kill Gray.

