5 chilling details about Clifford Wright

Clifford Wright was a jealous ex-boyfriend who killed his ex-girlfriend and another man after carefully planning the whole ordeal out soon after their breakup. He stalked and harassed the 40-year-old Tammy Gardner, before entering her home and beating her to death.

The episode covering Clifford Wright's heinous crimes released on January 8, 2023, and was titled You Got Me Mean. The synopsis read:

"Tammy Gardner loves being a mom and running a daycare out of her suburban Delaware home; she also loves a night out on the town; what starts as innocent fun leads this 40-year-old down a dark path of jealousy and deadly rage."

Clifford Wright's relationship with Tammy, his plan to enter her house, and more chilling facts about the case

1) Clifford Wright and Tammy Gardner had a difficult relationship from the very start

As recounted by Tammy's children, who lived with the duo, Tammy and Clifford did not have a very stable relationship and argued regularly. Tammy allegedly kicked Clifford out on numerous occasions before their breakup. On Saturday, July 1, 2006, Clifford and Tammy got into another argument, which ultimately resulted in a serious scuffle. This was when Tammy ended up asking Clifford to clear out his belongings from her home.

2) The breakup began a cycle of toxic harassment and stalking

Right after the breakup, Clifford Wright started harassing Tammy in various ways. Wright reportedly called her about 35 times on the night of their breakup and continued this cycle for the next few days. Tammy was allegedly terrified by this.

Clifford continued harassing her by calling her workspace and ex-husband, claiming that Tammy was an unfit mother and did drugs. He also found Gardner at the Good Shot Bar in Wilmington a couple of days later and watched her from a distance.

This ended with Tammy calling the police and Clifford getting arrested for Harassment.

3) Clifford Wright had a dysfunctional upbringing that could be one of the reasons behind his behavior

As revealed in court documents later, Wright had a difficult childhood. He had an abusive father and an alcoholic mother. He often shifted schools and failed to fit in. His family also had an extensive history of drug abuse and domestic violence.

4) Wright allegedly created multiple entry points into Gardner's house

Wright planned how to enter Gardner's house in case the need arose. One of Clifford Wright's former cellmates confessed that Wright told him that he left a basement window cover unlocked after he had cleaned it. Gardner's son also admitted that there was an upstairs window that did not lock properly.

Wright later snuck in and beat Gardner and her alleged boyfriend Gabrielli to death with severe blows to the head with either a hammer or a baseball bat.

5) Wright was charged with many felonies in his trial

When Wright went to trial, the jury convicted him of four counts of first-degree murder, five counts of possession of a deadly weapon, one count of burglary, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of arson, one count of aggravated harassment, and one count of non-compliance with bond conditions.

