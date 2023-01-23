5 chilling details about Dianne Keidel's murder

Dianne Keidel's story started on the night she failed to return home to her four children in September 1966. She was reported missing the next day by her estranged husband, Gene Keidel, who then moved back into the house to take care of their young children. The incident was followed by a fire when their house burned down with all four of their kids still inside, with only two surviving the fire.

Decades later, a shocking revelation by the former couple's only surviving daughter helped solve the mystery surrounding Dianne Keidel's disappearance. Her bones were discovered in the backyard of the family's home, leading to an unexpected arrest and, finally, a conviction.

Evil Lives Here on ID will further elaborate on the case in an upcoming episode titled I Watched Daddy Bury Mommy, which is scheduled to air on the channel on January 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The official synopsis of the episode states:

"As a child, Lori Hodge doesn't understand what she sees when her father, Gene Keidel, digs a hole in the yard in the middle of the night, but as she gets older and realizes the truth, she becomes a threat; he will stop at nothing to keep his secret."

This article will further delve into key details from the case ahead of the episode's premiere.

Dianne Keidel murder case: Five quick facts to know about the 1996 disappearance and murder of the Phoenix mother-of-four

1) On the night Dianne Keidel was last spotted, she went out for dinner with her estranged husband, Gene

Dianne and Gene Keidel had three children together who lived together with the former's daughter from a previous marriage. In 1966, the duo began experiencing major marital problems when Gene decided to move out of the family home and into his own apartment.

However, on September 17, the two met over dinner to discuss the terms of the property division and custody of the children. Following this, Dianne drove Gene to his apartment. She then met a man for drinks, who she was allegedly dating at the time.

Gene claimed that he called home that night to check on the kids, who told him that their mother was still out. This allegedly prompted him to drive over to the house to keep an eye on the kids and wait for her to return.

2) Dianne Keidel was reported missing the following day

A still of Dianne Keidel (Image via FilmRise True Crime/Youtube)

Gene Keidel claimed that while Dianne was out on her date, he called home to check on the kids, who told him that their mother was still out. This allegedly made him drive over to the house to keep an eye on the kids and wait for her to return. However. he soon dozed off on the couch.

The following morning, when Gene woke up, he quickly searched the home for his wife, who was nowhere to be found. This prompted him to file an official missing person's report. He then moved back into the house with the children.

3) A house fire killed two of Dianne's daughters about four months after her disappearance

Dianne Keidel pictured with her then-husband Gene Keidel (Image via IMDb)

Nearly four months after Dianne Keidel's mysterious disappearance in January of 1967, while Gene was away at a local laundry mat, a fire started in the house with all four children still inside. Five-year-old Lori was severely burned in the fire but made a narrow escape and miraculously survived. Her brother Gregory also made it out alive unharmed.

Unfortunately, two of Dianne's daughters, Susan and Kelly, died in the fire. The incident was determined to be "suspicious" but nobody was charged in connection with it.

4) Gene and Dianne Keidel's surviving daughter came forward, making shocking allegations on 1993

A still of all the Keidel children (Image via FilmRise True Crime/Youtube)

In 1993, Lori, the former couple's youngest and only living daughter, came forward with everything she had witnessed as a five-year-old child and wrote a letter to the Phoenix police department, outlining what she had witnessed when she was five. She described seeing Gene kill Dianne and bury her body in the backyard.

Detectives carried out their own investigation as per her directions and quickly found Dianne Keidel's bones at the exact location Lori identified in her letter. They were ultimately able to arrest and charge Gene in connection with the crime after the body's discovery.

5) Gene Keidel was sentenced to life in prison nearly three decades after he murdered his wife

On April 17, 1995, Gene Keidel was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and was eventually sentenced to life in prison. He denied killing Dianne Keidel and stated that they were going through a divorce when she disappeared.

He was also suspected of setting their house on fire in 1967, which resulted in the deaths of two of his daughters. In 2004, he died while in prison.

