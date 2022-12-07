5 chilling details about Jack Rains murder

The chilling murder of Jack Rains, an 83-year-old war veteran from Murfreesboro City, Tennessee, is being explored in the intriguing Investigation Discovery true-crime series, The Devil Speaks. Jack's heartbreaking murder is chronicled in the first episode, Dirty Little Secret, of the series' first season.

According to the official synopsis for the episode, dropped by ID:

"Grandfather Jack Rains, 83, is murdered in his home in Murfreesboro, Tenn.; when rumors emerge of an affair between the victim and a women half his age, police start to investigate his close friends."

Jack Rains' terrifying story goes back to 2007. At the end of August, the war veteran's life ended unexpectedly as he was brutally shot to death in his own home in the city of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Learn 5 pivotal facts about 2007's Jack Rains murder case

Who was Jack Rains?

Jack Rains was a retired war veteran from Murfreesboro City, Tennessee. He used to live at his home on McFarlin Road, off the Old Woodbury Highway in Tennessee. He was in the U.S. Air Force for nearly thirty-two years. He also worked as a part of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and was the Chief of Police in Woodbury.

His wife, Ruby, suffered from dementia and was placed in a nursing home. He also had a son, Gary.

How did he meet the Williamsons?

Jack Rains met a man named Ronald Williamson through their common interest in guns and collecting different kinds of the same. The two men reportedly encountered each other at a flea market in Tennessee.

Through Ronald Williamson, Jack also met Ronald's wife, Tina Williamson, and their daughter Stephanie. Soon, they bonded over their shared loves, and a strong relationship developed between Jack and the Williamsons.

How was Jack's relationship with Tina Williamson?

A still of Tina Williamson (Image Via Murfreesboro Post)

Ronald Williamson's wife, Tina Williamson, suffered a serious back injury after a fatal accident in 2003. She was unable to drive due to her injuries. Jack Rains started giving her rides into the city and helping her with her errands.

Jack Rains began to spend time at their house, and Tina also visited Jack's house quite often, according to police reports. Tina took care of Jack's home, who was in his early 80s at the time. They soon reportedly started an affair with each other and had a joint account in a bank that held a total of $100,000.

What happened to Jack Rains?

On September 1, 2007, Jack's dead body, with five bullet injuries, was found inside the kitchen of his Murfreesboro home. He was reportedly shot from behind by a gun.

DNA samples found at the crime scene revealed that it was none other than Tina Williamson who inhumanly killed Rains. According to the Tennessee police, the massive amount of money could have been the motive for Jack Rains' murder.

Where is Tina Williamson now?

In 2007, Tina Williamson was arrested and put behind bars by the authorities for committing a sinister crime. At the murder trial, the court gave her seventy-one years of imprisonment collectively.

She was 40 years old when she was arrested, meaning she will be approximately 96 years old when she is set free from prison. Tina Williamson is currently serving her prison time at a correctional facility in Tennessee.

