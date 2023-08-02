5 chilling details about Mario Biondo's death

The much-awaited true crime documentary The Last Hours of Mario Biondo is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 3, 2023. The documentary entails the baffling and suspicious case of Italian cameraman Mario Biondo's death.

The official synopsis of the show, as per IMDb, reads:

"Many questions remain unanswered about the last night of Mario Biondo, the husband of Spanish presenter Raquel Sánchez Silva. This series reveals new details."

In order to provide the viewers with an accurate portrayal of events, the show will bring to light each and every event that led up to Biondo's suspicious death and its aftermath.

Additionally, the documentary will also feature numerous interviews with Biondo's family and friends and several snippets of archival footage.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo: 5 things to know about the case

1) Mario Biondo was found dead in his Madrid Apartment in 2013

Mario Biondo (Image via IMDb)

On May 30, 2013, 30-year-old Italian cameraman Mario Biondo was found dead in his apartment. His body was discovered to be hanging in the home library where he'd tied himself to a rod with a pashmina shawl.

Upon Biondo's discovery, the police were not able to find any evidence or circumstances that could have motivated him to take such an action. During the numerous interviews conducted with the family and friends of the camera operator, the authorities did not come across anything that appeared unusual or suspicious.

2) Mario Biondo's death was initially ruled to be a suicide

Mario Biondo and Raquel Sanchez-Silva (Image via Yahoo)

After a long and thorough investigation, the police were not able to come up with any viable suspects in Biondo's death case. Since there was no possibility of foul play, the Spanish authorities soon provided the explanation that Biondo's case was in fact a suicide.

However, this claim was disputed by those close to him who believed that Biondo had been murdered.

3) New evidence was uncovered in Biondo's case over the years

The Biondo family (Image via Yahoo)

Despite the police investigation for Biondo's case closing just a few weeks after his death, his family continued on their search for the truth. They had reportedly hired a private investigator to research Biondo's professional and personal history and find facts that the police may have overlooked in their initial investigation.

The investigator proved to be significantly helpful in Biondo's case. For he discovered numerous shocking facts that changed the trajectory of the case.

Firstly, it was brought to light that there had been no signs of struggle in Biondo's apartment as there usually are in suicide cases. Secondly, Biondo's body was found with his hands tied to his back, something which was not typical for suicides.

And lastly, all of Biondo's connections claimed that they'd seen Biondo happy and cheery and could not have any reason to believe that he wanted to kill himself.

4) The Italian Court reopened the case in 2017

Mario's mother Santina Biondo (Image via Netflix)

In light of the new evidence that had been discovered in Biondo's case, the Italian Court decided to reopen the case in 2017, almost four years after the incident.

During the legal proceedings, new photos of Biondo's body had been presented which showed bruises and marks on his face, neck, and torso. Those bruises and marks were not consistent with the typical injuries that one would sustain if they hanged themselves.

In testimonies from friends and family, it had been revealed that Biondo had been happy in the weeks leading up to his murder as he had been excited about his new job in Madrid. Additionally, his friends also revealed that he would often talk about his future with his wife Raquel Sanchez-Silva.

According to L'Unione Sarda, an independent autopsy conducted on Biondo's body also revealed that his death was a result of a "violent act", which lead the family to believe that the injuries sustained had been caused by a struggle.

The Biondo family's lawyer, Francesco Saverio Pavone, also claimed during the trial that the evidence suggest that Mario Biondo had been murdered.

5) Biondo's case was finally closed in 2022

Mario Biondo (Image via Yahoo)

After years of investigation and trials, an Italian judge in 2022 concluded that there was enough evidence to claim with certainty that Biondo had been murdered.

However, there was not enough proof to charge someone with murder, and therefore the case was indefinitely shut.

Biondo's murder remains a mystery to this day, however, that isn't to say that his family and friends have stopped in their pursuit of the truth.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo premieres on August 3, 2023, on Netflix.